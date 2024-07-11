All-Time Low Number of Homeowners Selling Homes Without Realtor — Former Miss Silicon Valley Real Estate Agent Tells All
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent data from the National Association of Realtors, Americans selling their own homes only comprise 7% of recent home sales, an all-time low. For sale by owner properties are even less common in the luxury real estate market.
The role of a skilled real estate agent is often underestimated. Jasmine Wu, a licensed agent at The Agency Los Gatos, explains the value an expert brings to homeowners navigating the complexities of selling their properties. Most recently, her Los Gatos office put six deals into a contract for $24 million on June 7, 2024.
At one of the fastest growing global boutique real estate brokerages founded by CEO Mauricio Umansky as seen on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, Jasmine offers market expertise, local regulations knowledge, and strategic insights that can significantly impact the sale price and overall transaction experience. The former Miss Silicon Valley USA titleholder is also fluent in both English and Mandarin, a graduate from the University of British Columbia’s business and computer science program, and a prior software engineer — giving Jasmine unique perspective in the tech-led market. Jasmine lists several reasons why homeowners choose to work with real estate agents more than ever now.
Commission Costs: One of the primary reasons homeowners opt for For Sale By Owner (FSBO) is to save on commission fees. However, FSBO sellers often end up paying a commission to the buyer’s agent, negating the intended savings. Moreover, these sellers shoulder all the responsibilities and still incur fees, making the perceived cost-saving advantage questionable Jasmine explains.
Marketing Challenges: Effective marketing is crucial to selling a property quickly and at a desirable price. FSBO sellers typically struggle with marketing, lacking the resources to showcase their properties optimally. Without professional HD photos, videos, floor plans, and comprehensive advertising across multiple real estate platforms and social media, properties often receive lower visibility and fewer offers. Agents like Jasmine specialize in creating robust marketing campaigns that ensure maximum exposure and attract qualified buyers.
Lower Sales Prices: Homes sold through FSBO are frequently mispriced, leading to less favorable offers. Realtors like Jasmine prepare detailed Comparative Market Analyses (CMAs) based on the most recent sales data, ensuring that homes are priced accurately according to current market conditions. Their expertise ensures sellers achieve the best possible price for their properties.
Jasmine’s Work Philosophy
Despite the competitive market, Jasmine believes anyone can reach their real estate goals of selling, buying, or investing with the right support, knowledge, and strategy. Jasmine’s approach to real estate is driven by The Agency’s unique set of guiding principles: "Rule #1: No Assholes, Rule #2: Have Fun, Rule #3: Stay Hungry, Rule #4: All For One And One For All, Rule #5: We're Here to Serve, Rule #6: Make Some Noise, Rule #7: Tell It Like It Is, Rule #8: More Of The Same Is Never An Option, Rule #9: Dare to Dream, Rule #10: Rules Were Meant To Be Broken."
In a market as dynamic and competitive as the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, Jasmine’s expertise and dedication ensure that homeowners receive the best service, market insight, and results.
Visit https://www.theagencyre.com/agent/jasmine-wu to book a consultation with Jasmine Wu.
Instagram: @jasmineee_wu
Phone: 737-346-5423
我会说中文 Wechat: @jasmineee_wu
DRE #02211031
