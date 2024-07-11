1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival offers additional sessions of the Art Camps The exhibition “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” presents a wonderful world of art

MACAU, July 11 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival has been well received by the public since its launch of various programmes, drawing the active participation of the public. Amongst programmes, the new programme Art Camps has been highly sought after, and the tickets for all sessions were sold out since its launch. Considering the public’s overwhelming response, three additional sessions will be offered for the programmes “Art Camps Mysterious Art Playground - Children’s Creative Camp” and “Fantastic Creative Door - Family Art Camp” in August, respectively. Moreover, the exhibition “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, MGM and the Centre Pompidou from France, will be held from 23 July to 27 October. Tickets for the Art Camps and the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue” will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 13 July, while tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition at the Satellite Venue” will be on sale through the GoGoGoat online booking from 10am on 22 July.

The new immersive programmes Art Camps has been highly sought after. Additional sessions for the Mysterious “Art Playground – Children's Creative Camp” will be held from 1 to 2 August, from 15 to 16 August, and from 29 to 30 August, while additional sessions for the “Fantastic Creative Door – Family Art Camp” will be held from 8 to 9 August, from 22 to 23 August, and from 31 August to 1 September. Participants can camp at the Macao Cultural Centre for two days, where they will join the interactive workshops and make a night visit to the Macao Museum of Art o enjoy the fun of art.

The “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” features exhibitions and educational functions, creating an artistic environment through the use of light and shadow, colours and shades, lines and proportions, inspiring children to explore and create arts, broaden their aesthetic perspectives and unleash their creative potential. The “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou” will be held from 23 July to 27 October. The Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue located at the Macao Museum of Art will feature three theme zones, namely “Passing Through”, “Laterna Magica” and “Rhythms Shapes Colours”, while “The Plantamouves”, the Exhibition at the Satellite Venue located at the former Barra Slaughterhouse site, will take children on an artistic journey full of imagination and wonder, guiding them to discover and express their own uniqueness. In order to enrich the visiting experience for families, “Children’s Packages” are available for the Exhibition and workshops at Main Venue. Spectators with tickets dedicated to the exhibition can visit each theme zones of the Exhibition at the Main Venue in groups. Spectators with tickets dedicated to the Workshops can participate in “Passing Through + Laterna Magica” or “Passing Through + Rhythms Shapes Colours”. Sessions in Cantonese, Mandarin and English are available for the Workshops.

Tickets for the Art Camps “Mysterious Art Playground – Children's Creative Camp, Fantastic Creative Door – Family Art Camp”, and the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue” will be on sale simultaneously from the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 13 July (Saturday). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. In addition, tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue” are available at MAM from 23 July (ticket office is open daily from 10am to 6:30pm and is closed on Mondays). Tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou: The Plantamouves” at the Satellite Venue will be on sale through the GoGoGoat (online ticketing: app.sme-boardpro.com/gogogoat) from 10am on 22 July (Monday).

On the first day of ticket sales (13 July), ticket purchases for the Art Camps are limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per session per person. The “Children’s Package” (including one child ticket and one adult ticket) is available for the Art Camp “Fantastic Creative Door – Family Art Camp”, which is limited to children aged between 5 and 8 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket discounts are not applicable to the Art Camps. Various discounts are offered for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou – Exhibition and Workshops at the Main Venue”: 50% discount for Friends of the Macao Museum of Art with Prestige Members Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and 20% discount for Friends of the Macao Museum of Art with Ordinary Members Card. A 50% discount is also available for children aged 12 or below and holders of the Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card when purchasing tickets for the “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou: The Plantamouves” at the Satellite Venue .

The 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao SAR, and co-organised and supported by various entities.

For more information about the activities, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.