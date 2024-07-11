M3 Helium Issues Clarification on Helium Production Rates
M3 Helium's gas sampling, analyzed by an independent lab, revealed 4.83% helium, 85% nitrogen, and 6% methane, with daily production over 47,000 cubic feet.
The discovery of a 4.8% helium concentration, coupled with accurate reservoir pressure and flow rates, underscores the potential of our Fort Dodge operations.”WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M3 Helium, a leading helium exploration and production company, wishes to clarify a recent publication regarding the helium production rates at our Fort Dodge site.
In the earlier press release, it was incorrectly stated that the Fort Dodge site had production rates as high as 2.9 million cubic feet of gas per day. The accurate figure is 47,000 cubic feet of gas per day. We regret any confusion this error may have caused.
During operations in June 2024, M3 Helium conducted gas sampling analyzed by an independent laboratory in Liberal, KS. The analysis revealed a helium concentration of 4.83%, along with 85% nitrogen and 6% methane. The daily helium production was accurately indicated to be over 47,000 cubic feet per day (47.1 Mcfd).
CEO Anthony Melikhov stated, "The discovery of a 4.8% helium concentration, coupled with accurate reservoir pressure and flow rates, underscores the potential of our Fort Dodge operations. These essential data points combined with our infrastructure to purify and sell helium on-site present a compelling opportunity for M3 Helium to expand operations and generate significant revenue."
M3 Helium remains committed to transparency and accuracy in all our communications. We look forward to continuing our advancements in the helium industry and contributing to the global helium market.
About M3 Helium
M3 Helium is a gas extraction company focused on helium exploration and production. The company leverages existing infrastructure, historical data, strategic relationships, and economical production methods to meet the growing demand for helium in various high-tech and medical industries. As one of the leaders in the helium industry, M3 Helium employs advanced helium extraction techniques to tap into rich helium reserves, ensuring a robust supply chain. Our innovative helium technology and commitment to sustainable practices position us at the forefront of the global helium market.
For more information, please visit www.m3helium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. M3 Helium undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
