Treasury hosts Climate Resilience Symposium 2024, 15 Jul

Climate Resilience Symposium 2024

National Treasury, the Presidential Climate Commission, the World Bank, and a range of partner organisations, will host the Climate Resilience Symposium 2024 from 15 to 17 July in Pretoria. The symposium will be held under the theme: Moving the Needle on Climate Change and just transition: The role of the National Treasury. The gathering will bring together Ministers, Deputy Ministers, senior government officials, academia, the private sector, and climate experts.

The objectives of the symposium are to integrate climate goals into macro-fiscal and finance policy; improve government coordination by mainstreaming climate change considerations into the intergovernmental fiscal system; profile the National Treasury’s contribution to climate action; and advance and promote policy, advocacy, green growth, and collaboration in addressing climate change challenges across sectors.

Media are invited to the opening of the symposium, followed by a press conference, after which media will be released.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: 15 July 2024

Time: 08:00 registration, 09:00 - 11:15 (media will be released at 11:15)

Venue: CSIR ICC, Pretoria

Kindly RSVP on Media@treasury.gov.za. The programme will be shared with media that have RSVP’d.