InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Decorative Debit or Credit Card Featuring a Caribbean Themed Background
Chanmattee B. of Brooklyn, NY is the creator of Gems Of The Caribbean Debit Cards, a debit, credit, or gift card featuring background designs of Caribbean countries. There are numerous designs for people to choose from to customize the look of their debit, credit, or gift card in relation to their Caribbean heritage. In one embodiment, the design features steel drums, mallets, and pan drums. There may also be card designs with different Caribbean-themed locations printed thereon. The cards can be used like normal debit and credit cards in retail stores and at online vendors.
Other designs can include oilfields of Trinidad and Tobago, beaches of Caribbean islands, carnival costumes, food items like roti, curry, fish, Christmas Yule or Cakes, Easter crosses, pictures for Diwali, Eid Mubarak moon and star designs, the Star of David, rainbow designs for LGBT people, and more. The designs are evolving and always change depending on holidays, different island cultures, and more. Different picturesque scenes of the cards can start with any amount of money based on governmental regulations. Gift cards can start from $25.00 and up and can go to any amount. The fee for the usage of the debit cards varies on the economy or a stipulated fee by state rules. For gift cards, there is a fee also with a number in shaded when scratched for security purposes. Ultimately, the designs offers a unique credit, debit, or gift card for anyone to use.
Several banks and financial institutions offer personalized card designs to attract and retain customers due to client interest in seeking personalized products that reflect their identity, interests, and preferences. Offering personalized cards can enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction, as customers feel a stronger connection to their financial institutions. Banks and credit bureaus that offer customizable cards can differentiate themselves from their competition.
People who are proud of their Caribbean heritage may be unable to find many products that offer ways to show off this pride. The Gems Of The Caribbean idea is innovative and versatile, especially for those with love and pride for their Caribbean heritage. Any manufacturer looking to expand their personalized and customized offerings for their debit, credit, and gift cards would significantly benefit from this innovation.
Chanmattee filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Gems Of The Caribbean Debit Cards. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Gems Of The Caribbean Debit Cards can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
