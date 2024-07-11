An interview with Vanja Rajic, the instructor that will deliver the upcoming Dangerous Goods training session
Sofema Aviation Services announces upcoming Dangerous Goods training session and is presenting the instructor Vanja RajicSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to announce an upcoming Dangerous Goods Training Session in September, conducted by the knowledgeable aviation instructor Vanja Rajic.
Vanja Rajic has been a Dangerous Goods instructor and consultant for the past 10 years, training approximately 3,000 individuals across Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Canada, the Middle East, and Tanzania. She collaborates closely with numerous airlines, handling agents, freight forwarders, and shippers and thoroughly enjoys working in multicultural environments. Her previous experience in the airline industry enables her to effectively relate the practical aspects of Dangerous Goods Regulations to the everyday tasks of her training participants, ensuring a comprehensive and relevant learning experience. More details about the session are available here
Interview with Vanja Rajic:
When asked what inspired her to start a career in aviation, Vanja replied that she has always been fascinated by airplanes and the sky. Her love for aviation began at an early age, and after working as a flight attendant, she realized her passion for the dynamic aviation industry. Transitioning to an instructor role allowed her to contribute differently while staying connected to aviation.
Regarding her experience delivering aviation courses, she stated that she has been a Dangerous Goods instructor for the past 10 years, training thousands of individuals from various airlines, airports, and freight forwarder companies. Working with people from different parts of the world has been a privilege.
When asked about the most rewarding aspects of her career, Vanja shared, “Being an aviation trainer is both personally and professionally rewarding. Seeing the positive results of sharing Dangerous Goods knowledge and continuously learning to stay updated with industry news to create an interactive learning environment is incredibly fulfilling.”
In discussing what delegates can expect from the upcoming Dangerous Goods training session, Vanja explained, “The Dangerous Goods training is known to be challenging. Delegates will become well-versed with the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulation manual and will engage in practical exercises to apply their knowledge immediately. The focus will be on practical application rather than rote learning. For the train-the-trainer course, delegates will learn how to prepare training material, deliver effective training, and assess participants' knowledge, with a lot of group discussions and interactive sessions.”
Finally, on the topic of what motivates her as an aviation instructor, Vanja mentioned, “Supporting course participants through challenges and watching them develop their skills is incredibly satisfying. Hearing about their successes in applying what they've learned, such as preventing potential incidents, motivates me to continue teaching.”
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008, Sofema Aviation Services has been providing regulatory compliance and vocational training to aviation professionals, with over 125,000 enrollments to date. Our extensive course offerings include 700+ classroom and webinar courses and over 400 online courses through our sister company, Sofema Online.
For more information about our services, visit www.sassofia.com and www.SofemaOnline.com, or email us at team at team@sassofia.com!
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
59282108 ext.
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube