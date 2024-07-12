Heart N Hands Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Love Your Heart Gala
Heart N Hands 10th Anniversary Gala & Auction, Join us for a night of joy and celebration at the beautiful Royal Sonesta Hotel New Orleans on Bourbon Street. Saturday, September 21, 2024
We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone with our community and supporters.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart N Hands, the New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and heart disease prevention among young girls aged 10-18, is excited to announce its 10th Anniversary Love Your Heart Gala. This milestone celebration will take place on September 21, 2024, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans.
— Essence Banks, Founder and President of Heart N Hands
The gala will commence with a VIP Patron Party from 6 PM to 7 PM, followed by the main event from 7 PM to 10 PM. This special evening aims to honor the organization's decade-long commitment to promoting heart health and to raise funds to support its ongoing initiatives.
"We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone with our community and supporters," said Essence Harris Banks, CEO & Founder of Heart N Hands. "The Love Your Heart Gala is not only a celebration of our achievements but also a crucial fundraiser to continue our mission of educating and empowering young girls to lead heart-healthy lives and put an end to the number one killer of women – heart disease."
Essence Harris Banks created the organization when she was celebrating 10 years as a heart disease survivor in 2014. After her diagnosis of coronary artery disease at age 30, Essence felt compelled to share her story with women and girls in the community as she noticed the lack of awareness of the risk factors for heart disease.
“At this celebration, we will reflect on the work we have done over the years and have fun while doing it! Heart Disease remains the No. 1 Killer of women in the United States, so we really need the support of the public to attend our event and the generosity of local businesses to contribute,” Banks says. “By starting early and providing girls with heart-related information, educational tools, and support to sustain a heart-healthy lifestyle, we are empowering them to take their heart health into their own hands. These girls will become the next generation of caregivers, mothers, consumers, and leaders in our communities and nation. Heart N Hands was designed with this in mind, providing them an opportunity to significantly reduce their risk of heart disease and fostering long-term well-being. The more we raise, the more girls we can reach, the more lives we save!”
To date, Heart N Hands has educated over 7,500 young girls and their families and trained over 100 girls in hands-only CPR. "Focusing on fitness and nutrition for girls is essential, as it lays the foundation for lifelong health and well-being. By instilling healthy habits early on, we empower them to take control of their heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases." - Nina Balan, Ph.D., CPT, Heart N Hands Board Member and Fitness Expert.
The evening will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from beneficiaries of Heart N Hands' programs and learn more about the impact of their contributions.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Location: Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans
Time:
VIP Patron Party: 6 PM - 7 PM (Hotel Courtyard)
Gala: 7 PM - 10 PM
Tickets for the Love Your Heart Gala can be purchased at Eventbrite or by contacting Ari Booth, Director of Operations, at ari@heartnhands.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and organizations looking to support Heart N Hands' mission.
Over the past ten years, Heart N Hands has made a significant impact in the United States and New Orleans community by providing heart health education, resources, and support to young girls. The organization looks forward to celebrating this milestone with its supporters and continuing its vital work for years to come.
Heart and Hands is also excited to announce its “Love Your Heart” Champion Awards honoring individuals or organizations in the following categories: Excellence in Exercise & Physical Fitness, Outstanding Contribution to Nutrition and Healthy Eating, Leadership in Promoting Healthy Lifestyles, and the Heart Disease Survivor Award. The Heart Disaster Survivor Award honors an individual who has triumphed over heart disease and serves as an inspiration to others through their strength, resilience, and advocacy for heart health. Nominations should be sent to Heart N Hands through this link by August 21st.
Heart N Hands was recently featured in the Wellness House at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture in the New Voices + “Release the Pressure” Health Innovators Hub with the support of the American Medical Association’s Release the Pressure campaign to showcase healthcare/health tech innovations aligned with campaign goals at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “What an amazing opportunity to share our work on an international platform,” Banks says.
About Heart N Hands
Heart N Hands is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and heart disease prevention among young girls aged 10-18. Founded in 2014, the organization has been actively involved in the community, offering educational programs, workshops, and resources to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.heartnhands.org.
Media Contact: Essence Harris Banks
CEO & Founder
Heart N Hands
essence@heartnhands.org
Essence Harris Banks
Heart N Hands
+1 800-276-8082
essence@heartnhands.org
Heart N Hands Making a Difference