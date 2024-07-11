Jean-Francois Orsini of the Alexander the Great Personality Test to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 54% of Americans feel moral values in America are poor with 83% of Americans feeling that our morals are in decline. Dr. Jean-Francois Orsini, OP, Ph.D., KHS, founder and president of the Alexander the Great Personality Test is helping business leaders identify their moral ground. Dr. Orsini explains, “A Santa Clara, California business school conducted a survey of successful businessmen who were asked, ‘What is the most important element for success?’ with the multiple choice answers even including ‘marrying the boss’s daughter.’ The overall response was that good judgment is paramount. Good judgment means making decisions that ensure everyone’s rights. Justice is the opposite of being self-centered, and therefore employees and even top executives must be in constant alert, not only for the rights of employees and their customers, but also for anomalies that are threats and opportunities.”

Dr. Orsini continues, “I have seen a lot of businesses where everyone was self-centered and didn’t understand the competition was coming after them. Courage means behaving honorably in the face of danger and fatigue. When executives have a problem, making virtuous decisions and performing actions can be intellectually stressful as, for example, many jobs are physically dangerous for employees and yet, the company needs to get the job done. Many reasons and decisions exist that can put a business leader’s job in jeopardy. So making decisions based on virtues is very important for financial success. In business, temperance means being able to avoid or let go of a certain good for the purpose of a greater good. This can mean being able to drop a product, business plan, or department for a more effective program. Business leaders and managers always have choices, and being able to move and make those hard decisions quickly gives companies an advantage over the competition.”

The Alexander the Great Personality Test (or The Alex Test) measures and identifies a business leader’s current alignment with the four cardinal virtues. “The four cardinal virtues are very common. Prudence is often misunderstood to mean almost being fearful. That is incorrect. Prudence is the equivalent of good judgment and involves reasoning, memory, and understanding. The second virtue is justice, the third is courage, and the last is temperance, explains Dr. Orsini.

With an MBA and PhD from the Wharton School of Business, Dr. Orsini came to understand that problems in all fields of management can be best described and resolved with these four virtues. “For example, in business, communication is not the same as communicating with a teacher or with a student. In business situations, leaders must be able to help employees feel truly cared for and that changes are a win-win for everyone. When leaders can communicate a sense of justice and authentic caring, success happens. Too many times, a consultant comes into a company and says, ‘Well, we’re going to change what you’re doing and everything is going to be fine.’ With this approach, there is always huge resistance. That’s because the consultant does not honestly care about the employee and failed to communicate how the changes are a win-win for everyone.”

In Latin, the root of the word virtue means man, and translates to a stable habit. “We have to work on practicing virtue, practicing acts of courage and justice. We are constantly growing courage and justice. There’s a very narrow, easy bridge to apply those virtues to any situation that improves an executive’s efficiency. That means being a good person at home and at work. These qualities are highly prized by recruiters,” shares Dr. Orsini.

Author of Virtue Based Management, Dr. Orsini offers his book along with The Alex Test for $49.99. The Alex Test alone is available to everyone for $1. Dr. Orsini also offers customized coaching services for business managers and executives.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Jean-Francois Orsini in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, July 15th at 10 am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Jean-Francois Orsini, PhD and The Alex Test, please visit https://goalextest.com