Longevity Oasis by Studio Tali Gotthilf Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Innovative Clinic Interior Design Recognized for Excellence in International CompetitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Longevity Oasis by Studio Tali Gotthilf as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Longevity Oasis design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.
The Longevity Oasis design showcases the importance of creating welcoming and functional healthcare environments that prioritize patient well-being. By incorporating spa-like elements and innovative design solutions, this project demonstrates the potential for interior design to positively impact the healthcare experience for both patients and medical professionals.
Longevity Oasis stands out for its unique circular layout and use of natural materials, which create a tranquil and harmonious atmosphere within a public hospital setting. The integration of elliptical centers enhances flow and accessibility, while smart design elements, such as dual-use spaces, optimize functionality. This pioneering approach to medical facility design sets a new standard for prioritizing patient comfort and well-being.
The recognition of Longevity Oasis by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Studio Tali Gotthilf to continue pushing the boundaries of healthcare design. This award-winning project has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation in the field of medical facility interior design.
Project Members
Longevity Oasis was designed by a talented team led by Tali Gotthilf, the head designer, with additional design contributions from Chen Rahamin.
Interested parties may learn more about the Longevity Oasis design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160213
About Studio Tali Gotthilf
Studio Tali Gotthilf, founded in 1991 by Tali Gotthilf, is a renowned interior design studio based in Israel. with a B. Design degree from the Holon Technological Institute HIT, Tali Gotthilf has gained extensive experience designing various projects that have been featured in professional literature and popular media.
About Studio Tali Gotthilf
Studio Tali Gotthilf is a boutique interior design studio that specializes in creating updated and innovative experiences for customers and employees in commercial, office, and retail environments. With a focus on "human scale design," Tali Gotthilf prioritizes accessibility, convenience, and the well-being of people using the space. For over two decades, the studio has planned and created custom projects for commercial and private clients, believing that good design should serve the people who use it.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award provides a platform for designers to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, ultimately aiming to create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://residentialinterioraward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here