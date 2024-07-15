Gradient Cyber Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

Gradient Cyber MES 100 Award Logo

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient Cyber, the mid-market leader in MXDR, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Gradient Cyber on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Purpose-built for the mid-market, Gradient Cyber’s MXDR solution delivers an unmatched combination of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), identity management, and deep network traffic analytics, all enhanced by real-time data analysis for precise threat detection and response. Our resilient, cloud-based, AI-driven platform features an integrated Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS), entirely managed in-house for optimal performance and security.

Supported by our SOC 2 Type 2 compliant 24/7 Security Operations Center and a team of dedicated, seasoned analysts, we emphasize building strong personal relationships, ensuring consistent communication and a hands-on approach from initial installation through continuous solution optimization.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry’s key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. “Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

“We are honored to be included in the MES Midmarket 100 list," said Neal Hartsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Gradient Cyber. "Every midmarket organization - regardless of size, vertical, or security investment - is at risk of business, financial, regulatory, and reputation damage from a myriad of cyberattacks. Having a strong threat detection and response capability that can root out threats before damage or exfiltration is complete is crucial, as a single incident can cost millions of dollars. Gradient Cyber’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution is 100% focused on the mid-market, and stands out given our in-house platform, SOC, cyber analyst staff and turnkey service.”

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.