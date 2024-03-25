Gradient Cyber Garners Spot in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Gradient Cyber

Southlake, Texas, March 25, 2024 — Gradient Cyber, the mid-market leader in MXDR, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“The big shift for us is a move away from legacy program tiers to a simple POV-driven rewards model. Partners are now freed from complex offers and channel program elements,” said Neal Hartsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Gradient. “A flat model, discretionary MDF, turnkey MXDR solution and high-touch customer care - all at a competitive price point - enables partners to more easily acquire new revenue in a hot market segment.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution - which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm. Our open XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24x7 SOC, and white-glove service model Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

