Gradient Cyber and Technologent Forge Alliance to Arm Businesses Against Escalating Cyber Threats

Fully integrated, comprehensive MXDR solution provides Technologent customers with deeper network-first forensics against known and unknown threats

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient Cyber, the mid-market leader in MXDR, today announced a strategic partnership with Technologent. Under the Agreement, Gradient Cyber’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions will be available through Technologent’s extensive channel.

Gradient Cyber's MXDR platform empowers channel partners to help protect their mid-market customers from cyber-attacks with comprehensive threat detection and response. Coupled with Gradient Cyber’s XDR platform, rich analytics, industry-leading Situation Reports (SitReps), and 24/7/365 human-in-the-loop (HITL) SOC service, Technologent can now provide its clients a comprehensive white-glove detection and response solution without extra overhead or resource additions, all at an affordable price tailored for the mid-market.

Gradient Cyber's MXDR solution is agnostic to existing security stack data sources - able to easily integrate with a garden variety of network firewall, EDR, cloud service, and user authorization / authentication solutions. The company also differentiates with a strong network-first approach, and detailed SitReps that explain exactly what alerts and IOCs were seen, what they mean, and what to do about them. Gradient Cyber is also fully prepared to actively enforce SitRep findings at the customer’s choosing.

Technologent is a wholly women-owned, WBENC-certified, and global provider of Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. “Having the most comprehensive and proven suite of cybersecurity offerings is essential for us to provide our customers. The addition of Gradient Cyber continues this mission,” stated David Martinez, National Cybersecurity Practice Director at Technologent.

“Attackers see the mid-market as a juicy target, knowing full well their attack surfaces are dynamic and complex, and that IT teams are typically consumed just keeping business operations running smoothly with little time or expertise for deep cybersecurity work," said Gradient Cyber Chief Marketing Officer, Neal Hartsell. “Our XDR platform, SOC, cyber analyst team, and personalized white glove services - all offered at an advantageous price point - empowers Technologent to be a more comprehensive IT solutions partner for their customers.”

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution - which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm. Our open XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24x7 SOC, and white-glove service model Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

About Technologent

Technologent is a women-owned, WBENC-certified and global provider of edge-to-edge Information Technology solutions and services for Fortune 1000 companies. With our internationally recognized technical and sales team and well-established partnerships between the most cutting-edge technology brands, Technologent powers your business through a combination of Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure, Digital Automation, Cybersecurity and Data Management: foundational IT pillars for your business. Together with Service Provider Solutions, Financial Services, Professional Services and our people, we’re paving the way for your operations with advanced solutions that aren’t just reactive, but forward-thinking and future-proof.

Technologent is a trademark of Thomas Gallaway Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions.

