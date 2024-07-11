The Da House by Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards
Innovative Modular Wooden House Recognized for Ecological and Aesthetic ExcellenceCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced The Da House by Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of The Da House within the architecture industry.
The Da House's recognition with the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs in the industry. By combining the simplicity and quality of prefabricated construction with the beauty and integrity of an aesthetic object, The Da House demonstrates the practical benefits of ecological and functional design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.
The Da House stands out for its innovative use of certified solid wooden construction, ecological materials, and passive technology. The modular design incorporates a mobile foundation, allowing the house to establish a dialogue with nature rather than dominating it. By utilizing natural, recyclable materials like wood in a modern way, The Da House offers a new perspective on architecture that harmonizes with the environment.
Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation for Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable and aesthetic design. This recognition may inspire future projects that prioritize ecological principles, energy efficiency, and the well-being of residents, contributing to the advancement of the architecture industry as a whole.
The Da House was designed by the talented team at Dom Architektow, led by architects and owners Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155160
About Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska
Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska, a married couple of architects from Poland, are the creative force behind the Dom Architektow brand. Their journey began in 2007 with the construction of their own pioneering wooden house with a studio, which received the PLGBC Green Building Award for the best ecological project in 2011. Since then, they have specialized in designing wooden ecological buildings and buildings with the highest energy standards, creating both single-family houses and commercial facilities. In 2014, they established their own production of ecological houses, where their modular designs come to life. The DA team creates contemporary, nature-inspired structures that promote harmony between residents and the environment.
About Dom Architektow
Dom Architektow is a wooden house manufacturer founded by the architect couple Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska. The company specializes in eco-friendly, modular, turnkey wooden houses with zero or minimal energy demand. All houses are built using certified wooden materials in a zero-energy wooden production hall, ensuring an entirely ecological construction process from start to finish.
About Dom Architektow
Dom Architektow is a manufacturer that designs and builds ecological, wooden modular houses. Founded by the architect couple Walenty Durka and Emilia Durka-Zielinska, the company has developed an innovative system for building houses in a wooden module system hall. The entire production process takes place as prefabrication of modules in a zero-energy wooden modular hall, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship and timeless architecture. Dom Architektow delivers ready-made, fully equipped houses to clients' plots, with the ability to build on mobile foundations in any challenging terrain. Their buildings are also seismically resistant, offering a complete solution for sustainable and adaptable living.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, and social relevance. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance the quality of life and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design.
About A' Design Award
The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional achievements in the field of architecture. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior architecture and structure design skills. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the architecture industry and inspire future trends. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenarchitectureawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here