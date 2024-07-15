QQH Portable monitor --- Best Early Prime Day Deals

Prime day Deal qq X70A

LINCOLN, 1450 FLETCHER AVE APT, US, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you're looking for a travel monitor, want to increase your productivity at work, or both, the QQH portable monitor in prime day deals will help you get what you want without breaking the bank.

The QQH 15.6-inch FHD Portable Monitor is a slim HD monitor with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It features advanced IPS technology and offers a 178° viewing angle to ensure an accurate, bright display that provides users with HD-quality visuals.

QQH all portable monitors come with a foldable invisible kickstand; the built-in stand means the whole unit is quite slim. All products feature an ultra-thin portable design, weighing only about 1.6 pounds overall and measuring a slim 0.35 inches thick. Because the monitor is lightweight and portable, users can set up their own mobile office anywhere, simplifying work.

Users can easily connect the display to their favourite devices using just one USB Type-C or MINI HDMI cable. It features HDMI and USB Type-C connectivity and can be used as an external display for laptops, Macs, mobile phones, PS4, X box, and switches.

QQH Launches New X70A Triple Monitor is also a nice choice. The triple portable monitor is designed for plug-and-play with its exclusive USBC port for ease of use. Connect this monitor extender to a laptop or phone with the included USBC to USBC or USBC to USBA cable （NOTE: Only USBC to USBC cable with USBC to USA converter head is FULL-FUNCTIONAL cable). This unique design cleans up the desktop, avoids annoying cables, and improves productivity.

The X70A triple monitor screen extender also has broad compatibility for multi-system devices by installing drivers not only for Windows and Android but also for MacOS and even for MacBooks with M1, M2 and M3 chips.

Early Prime Day monitor deals are now live: Visit Amazon between July 15 and July 21 to get up to 30 % off special Prime Day deals on QQH Portable monitor; users also can take a $5 Amazon coupon off the 15.6-inch display on top of this discount.