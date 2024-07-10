KYY Portable Monitors Announces Early Prime Day Deals

KYY Portable Monitor KYY Portable Monitor for Laptop

"Still looking for a backup monitor to go with your gaming system, cell phone, tablet or computer? What if there was such a monitor like the KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor that can take anywhere? It features a 1080p FHD display, an advanced smart cover, and a wide range of compatibility for a discounted price of just $65 at Early Prime Day Deals.

The travel monitor features a 15.6-inch display with an advanced IPS screen, 178° wide viewing angle, 1920 x 1080 image quality, HDR and excellent color rendering. All of this works together to deliver crisp, smooth performance for gaming and multimedia. Blue light radiation and eye damage are reduced, plus flicker is eliminated, allowing to use the monitor for extended gaming sessions.

The KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor has wide compatibility with two USB-C ports and a mini-HDMI port, making it accessible to the devices that have just one cable. It’s compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, most laptops, smartphones, and more. It will work in both landscape and portrait modes. Two built-in speakers play audio, and a menu control wheel allows to adjust the settings.

The monitor will easily slide into the bag or backpack, as it’s ultra-slim with a 0.3″ profile and weighs just 1.7 pounds. A durable smart cover is constructed of PU leather and works as a stand. Choose one of two viewing angles created by the two grooves on the cover.

Now is Early Prime Day Deals, take $5 off with the Amazon coupon on top of the 36% off deal price and pay just $64.98 for this Portable Computer Monitor.

