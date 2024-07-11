Submit Release
QQH Launches 15.6 inch's Portable Monitor-Best Remote Working Accessory

LINCOLN, 1450 FLETCHER AVE APT, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The QQH 15.6-inch portable monitor is one of the easiest-to-use portable monitors on the market, featuring a bright 15.6-inch 16:9 aspect ratio screen with excellent image clarity and rich colours, providing users with a more prominent visual workspace. The thin and lightweight design ensures portability and seamless integration with various work and entertainment devices.

Specification:

Size: 15.6inch, 16:9
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Item Weight: 1.5-1.6 pounds
Resolution: Full HD 1920×1080P
Port: One FULL-FUNCTIONAL USBC port, One USBC port for power supply, One Mini HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone.
Compatibility: Windows & Android systems, and macOS systems( M1,M2 & M3 chips). Switch/ PS4/ PS5/ X box/ PC/phone
Connectivity: USBC to USBC or HDMI to Mini HDMI and USB A to USB C External power supply


Stunning Visuals

The QQH 15.6-inch Professional FHD Portable Monitor is a slim HD monitor with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It features advanced IPS technology and offers a 178° viewing angle to ensure an accurate, bright display that provides users with HD-quality visuals. The screen also features a design that reduces blue light radiation damage and prevents flickering, making it more comfortable for the user's eyes during prolonged screen use.


Widely compatible-Plug and play

It features HDMI and USB Type-C connectivity and can be used as an external display for laptops, Macs, mobile phones, PS4, X box, and switches. With no apps or drivers to install, users can easily access their favourite devices using just a USB Type-C or MINI HDMI cable (Note: Please be aware that, due to the absence of an internal battery in the display, an additional adapter must be plugged in when using the HDMI connection.).

On-the-Go Productivity:

QQH currently sells three 1080p single-screen portable displays Z12-2 and Z1-9), all featuring an ultra-thin portable design with an overall weight of only about 1.5-1.6lb and a slim profile of 0.35 inches thick. Empower users with a streamlined workflow, thanks to the lightweight and portable nature of the monitor, allowing users to set up their mobile office anywhere.

QQH all portable monitors have a foldable invisible kickstand; the built-in stand means the whole unit is quite slim and easy to maneuver. It can be hidden and retracted to the back of the QQH monitor at will, away from the bulk. Switching between landscape (horizontal) and portrait (vertical) orientation is also easy. This design can significantly improve adjustability and ergonomics for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Conclusion

Portable monitors have become increasingly popular over the last few years. QQH is committed to creating affordable, lightweight, and easy-to-use plug-and-play displays. It allows for quick and seamless connectivity between devices, ensuring users can easily switch between work and play.

For more product descriptions, please visit:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC7JC89L?ref=myi_title_dp
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4TLXB4X?ref=myi_title_dp
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLTVMD52?ref=myi_title_dp

For more information, please contact
Email: support@qqhmonitor.com
SOURCE QQH

Xiang Hua
Xiang Hua
+86 135 9035 6642
email us here

You just read:

