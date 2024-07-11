The 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange: Fiji’s Support towards Regional Tourism

In a remarkable display of regional collaboration, Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) and the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) successfully hosted the 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) on May 4-5, 2024 in Nadi, Fiji. This event strengthened partnerships and the collective commitment to sustainable tourism in the Pacific by providing a platform to promote the Pacific’s unique stories and experiences.

The SPTE 2024 brought together industry leaders, tourism professionals, stakeholders, and regional partners under one roof. This convergence fostered collaboration and highlighted each participating island nation’s unique cultural heritage and diverse offerings, showcasing the essence of the Pacific spirit.

Fiji reiterated its commitment to regionalism as a founding member and host country of the SPTO. Unlike previous years when the SPTE was held in Australia and New Zealand, this year’s event marked a notable shift by allowing a member country to host it. The successful coordination between key stakeholders, including MTCA, SPTO, and Tourism Fiji, was instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

The Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Port Denarau Marina buzzed with energy as SPTE 2024 embarked on a journey under the theme “Pacific Fusion: Celebrating Diverse Products and Cultures.”

In his opening address, Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Viliame Gavoka, hailed the SPTE as a cornerstone event fostering regional tourism development. He emphasized that the SPTE, renowned as the premier Pacific travel trade show, served as a vibrant platform uniting Pacific Island partners with international buyers from across the globe.

Hon. Gavoka highlighted that SPTE was more than an event; it was a space where business relationships were forged, nurtured, and solidified. These partnerships extended beyond transactional exchanges, embodying shared goals, mutual respect, and a commitment to sustainable growth.

“This occasion represents a significant milestone as we celebrate the Pacific and our diverse products and cultures. It symbolizes the cohesion and potential of Pacific tourism and reflects the essence of cooperation and optimism towards a more promising tomorrow,” Hon. Gavoka said.

He further noted, “This event transcends geographical boundaries, bringing together tourism professionals, enthusiasts, and stakeholders from diverse corners of the globe. It is a vital bridge, connecting people with a passion for travel, exploration, and sustainable tourism.”

This year’s SPTE welcomed international travel buyers from Europe, Japan, the United States, India, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, and Australia, alongside representatives from the Trade Media sector. Additionally, sellers representing diverse destinations participated in the event, making it a truly global celebration of sustainable tourism in the Pacific.