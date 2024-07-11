Fiji’s Decade-Long Commitment to Sustainable Tourism Development

On June 19th, Fiji took a significant step towards a sustainable tourism future by launching its National Sustainable Tourism Framework, a 10-year strategic plan designed to guide the sustainable development of the country’s tourism sector. This Framework replaces the Fijian Tourism 2021, adopting the theme “Navigating Toward a Sustainable Tourism Future” and incorporating a detailed 3-year Action Plan.

The vision of the National Sustainable Tourism Framework is clear: “By 2034, our sustainable, thriving, and inclusive tourism sector will promote community wellbeing, provide equitable opportunities, and restore and protect our unique cultural heritage and biodiversity.” The four goals of the national framework mirrors the four goals of the 2030 Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework.

Developed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and supported by the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the Framework emerged from extensive consultations, including private-public dialogues, focus group discussions, and workshops with key stakeholders from the tourism industry, Government Ministries, academia, financial institutions and donor partners.

Officiating at the launch, Fiji’s Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka emphasised the Framework’s commitment to fostering a prosperous economy while preserving the planet, supporting local communities, and nurturing an industry that thrives in harmony with Fiji’s diverse culture and environment.

“I understand the Framework has specific actions to help us achieve our goals. It is my hope that this Framework represents not only our strategy but also our shared commitment,” he stated.

The Hon. Prime Minister also highlighted the necessity of collective support from the private sector, civil society organisations, academics, donor partners, and non-government organizations to ensure sustainable growth.

“This requires partnerships and cooperation in the national interest. I must also commend the Ministry of Tourism for ensuring that the Steering Committee comprises a range of representatives from across society and the industry to prepare this Framework,” he added.

The National Sustainable Tourism Framework is built on three fundamental principles:

Solesolevaki – working together in unity; Na yalo ni veivakaturagataki – a respectful demeanor or approach; Na yalo ni veiqaravi – a heart for service.

With this new Framework, Fiji aims to chart a sustainable path for its tourism sector over the next decade, ensuring that tourism development benefits all Fijians and protects the nation’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

Photo: The dedicated team from the Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation..

Photo Cedit: Fiji Government