Rosie Travel Group Unveils Fiji’s First Fleet of Electric Tourist Vehicles

In a landmark move for Fiji’s tourism industry, the locally owned Rosie Travel Group has launched the nation’s first fleet of electric tourist passenger vehicles. In February, this Nadi-based tourism icon introduced Fiji’s first-ever fully electric passenger vehicle, marking a significant step towards sustainable travel.

Celebrating its 50th year in tourism, Rosie Travel Group’s multi-million dollar investment emphasizes its commitment to a sustainable future for Fiji, aligning with the sustainable development goals of the nation’s tourism economy. After a thorough review in 2023 of electric vehicles suitable for Fiji’s market conditions, Rosie partnered with Vision Motors Fiji to introduce the 7-seater MPV MIFA9, manufactured in China by MAXUS and already popular in Australia and New Zealand.

During the launch event, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Viliame Gavoka hailed the integration of electric vehicles into Fiji’s tourism transportation network as a significant shift towards environmental conservation. He emphasized that this move is more than just a technological advancement; it is a commitment to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints.

Hon. Gavoka commended Rosie Holidays for its proactive approach and partnership with sustainable energy leaders, stating that each electric vehicle in its fleet symbolizes progress towards a more sustainable future.

Rosie Travel Group Managing Director Tony Whitton echoed Hon. Gavoka’s sentiments, highlighting the company’s dedication to sustainability and preserving Fiji’s pristine environment. This initiative reflects Rosie’s leadership in sustainable tourism and sets a benchmark for the industry to follow.

Photo: Fiji Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka (Right) with the Rosie Group Managing Director, Mr Tony Whitton, at the launch event.

Photo Credit: fijivillage