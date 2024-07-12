Business Reporter: Building long-lasting relationships with customers
The latest trends in relationship marketingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, John Tsaousidis, Principal Enterprise Strategist of Marigold talks about how understanding shifting consumer trends, leveraging direct communication channels and personalisation are driving the upward trend in retail volume in Europe. Despite economic certainties and changing shopping patterns, retail trade volume increased by 5.2 per cent on 2022 figures. Strong purchasing power is also demonstrated by the fact that 65 per cent of consumers are willing to spend more to shop with brands that they are loyal to. What they feel they get in return is that their brand treats them as individuals catering to their personal needs and preferences.
Brands with loyal customers can acquire and retain their clientele by relying on the techniques of relationship marketing, which enable them to offer personalised recommendations and loyalty programs among other services. Awareness of consumers’ evolving needs and emerging pain points is also key as – despite growing trade volumes – 48 per cent of shoppers nowadays tend to research longer before purchasing, as well as wait more for products to go on sale. Linking customer touchpoints on various channels to create a consistent and flexible customer experience is also an essential ingredient of effective relationship marketing. According to the latest survey, consumers are currently trying to curb their social media usage, and, as a result, spend less time on these sites. Although social media marketing is here to stay, this suggests that marketers need to rely more on direct communication channels, such as email, SMS and push notifications.
To learn more about the findings in Marigold’s 2024 European Consumer Trends Index , read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Marigold
Marigold's Relationship Marketing solutions – Marigold Engage, Marigold Loyalty, Marigold Grow, and Marigold LiveContent – are designed to help its clients acquire new customers through multiple channels, grow their existing customer base with curated offers and turn their customers into loyal advocates.
https://meetmarigold.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here