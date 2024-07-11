Submit Release
Road Closure in Stowe

 

Stowe Emergency Management / Stowe Police

 

Storm Alert / Traffic Advisory

 

Overnight severe weather has impacted Stowe.

 

If you do not need to be driving on the roads, please do not.

 

There is debris and water on the roads, many roads are undermined.

 

The following roads are closed:

 

  • Mountain Road (VT108) @ Top Notch Resort, there is no uphill or downhill travel at this point

  • Moscow Road at Barrows Rd closing access to Nebraska Valley Rd

  • Nebraska Valley Road beyond the Town Gravel Pit

  • Percy Hill Road in area of 215 Percy Hill, closed completely.

  • Gold Brook Road from Gold Brook Circle to Stowe Hollow Rd.

  • Dewey Hill Rd closed from Gold Brook Rd to Ayers Farm

  • North Hollow Road above Bryan Rd is closed

  • West Hill Road (between Mayo Farm Road and VT100)

  • Moscow Road closed from Rt 100 to River Rd

  • Bouchard Road

 

If roads are closed, do not drive around barricades.

 

Use caution for unexpected road hazards.

 

Thank you,

Dennis Guerrero

