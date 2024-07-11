ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S HBCU GO ANNOUNCES 26-GAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024 SEASON

The free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO announces the 2024 football season schedule. A total of 26 football matchups include 8 CIAA, 9 SIAC, and 14 SWAC match-ups including the Southern Heritage Classic, 6 homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship. HBCU GO is the leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black excellence every day via a free-streaming platform that captures the rich history, diversity, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

HBCU GO is the Premier Broadcast Partner for CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC for the 2024 Football Season

"As we enter HBCU GO’s third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture.”

“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”

This year, viewers can watch HBCU GO games in a variety of ways – broadcast syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh – and nationally on theGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms theGrio Gold and Local Now.

SYNDICATION GAMES + HBCU GO DIGITAL PLATFORM

Saturday August 31 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Virginia Union vs. Kentucky State @ Frankfort, KY

CIAA-SIAC

Saturday September 7 - Game Time (EST) 7:00 pm

Tuskegee vs. Grambling State @ Grambling, LA

SIAC-SWAC

Saturday September 14 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Memphis, TN

OVC-SWAC

Saturday September 28 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman @ Daytona Beach, FL

SWAC

Saturday October 5 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Homecoming Game Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State @ Lorman, MS

SWAC

Saturday October 12 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Homecoming Game Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama A&M @ Huntsville, AL

SWAC

Saturday October 19 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Homecoming Game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Grambling State @ Grambling, LA

SWAC

Saturday October 26 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Homecoming Game

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman @ Daytona Beach, FL

SWAC

Saturday November 2 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Southern vs. Alabama A&M @ Huntsville, AL

SWAC

Saturday November 9 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State @ Jackson, MS

SWAC

Saturday November 16 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

CIAA Championship Game @ Salem, VA

CIAA

Saturday November 23 - Game Time (EST) 3:00 pm

Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Pine Bluff, AR

SWAC

CABLE GAMES - THE GRIO TELEVISION NETWORK & THE GRIO GOLD

Saturday August 31 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Clark Atlanta vs.Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

Saturday September 7 - Game Time (EST) 7:00 pm

Savannah State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA

SIAC-SWAC

Saturday September 14 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Kentucky State vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

Saturday September 21 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Winston-Salem vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA

CIAA

Saturday September 28 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Miles College vs. Allen University @ Columbia, SC

SIAC

Saturday October 5 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State @ Fayetteville, NC

CIAA

Saturday October 12 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Homecoming Game

Clark Atlanta vs. Central State @ Wilberforce, OH

SIAC

Saturday October 19 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Homecoming Game

Bluefield State vs. Bowie State @ Bowie, MD

CIAA

Saturday October 26 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston-Salem State @ Winston-Salem, NC

CIAA

Saturday November 2 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Benedict vs. Fort Valley @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

Saturday November 9 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Virginia Union vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA

CIAA

Saturday November 16 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M @ Tallahassee, FL

SWAC

Saturday November 23 - Game Time (EST) 1:00 pm

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State @ Itta Bena, MS

SWAC

