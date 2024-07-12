Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Certified for Environmental Stewardship
One of the key initiatives highlighted in the resort's sustainability efforts is its monthly beach cleanup activities.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has recertified the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort - Adults Only in Jamaica. The recertification reflects the resort’s solid dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism practices. This recognition underscores the resort's commitment to minimizing its environmental impact while offering guests an exceptional all-inclusive experience.
One of the key initiatives highlighted in the resort's sustainability efforts is its monthly beach cleanup activities. By actively engaging in these cleanups, the property not only contributes to the preservation of Jamaica's pristine beaches but also fosters awareness among its staff, suppliers, visitors, and guests. The removal of 10 to 40 kg of garbage per cleanup emphasizes the tangible impact of these efforts in combating marine pollution.
In addition, the resort prioritizes effective waste management practices through its recycling initiatives. By adhering to local and national regulations and implementing strategic waste separation programs, responsible disposal of both organic and general waste is ensured. For staff members, training sessions about sustainability begins at the induction stage and continues for the duration of their employment. The ongoing training further promotes awareness and understanding of waste management measures implemented at the property.
Through environmental awareness campaigns and training programs conducted for staff at all levels, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters fosters a culture of environmental responsibility that educates and inspires employees to actively participate in conservation efforts. In 2023 as part of a school research project, staff had the pleasure of hosting a group of students for an educational tour of the resort where inquiries about the environment were answered. It was inspiring to engage with these young minds and support their educational journey.
Furthermore, to commemorate World Wildlife Day, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters staff had the opportunity to visit Jamaica Swamp Safari. It was a fantastic experience, allowing team members to appreciate and learn more about the island’s natural world and the importance of wildlife conservation efforts.
In line with its CSR initiatives, the resort generously made food donations to Spicy Hill Basic School contributing a total of 18 tubs of cheese and 22 buns for the children. The school operates in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP) - Jamaica. FFP is the largest charity organization in Jamaica that provides relief in areas including housing, food, and education.
The Green Globe certification stands as an international standard for sustainable tourism, covering environmental management, customer satisfaction, community development, and the conservation of natural resources. By achieving this prestigious certification, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters continues to set standards for excellence in the hospitality industry, offering guests the assurance that their stay supports environmental preservation without compromising on luxury and comfort.
About Blue Diamond Resorts
Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.
To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com
Contact
Paulina Torres
Environmental Coordinator
Royalton Luxury Resorts
Blvd Kukulkan Km 9.7
Zona Hotelera, Cancun, Q.Roo
MEXICO
Email: qualitycoordinator1RCA-CUN@royaltonresorts.com
Tel: (52) 998 364 34 00
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 310-337-3000
email us here
