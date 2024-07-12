Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort Achieves Green Globe PLATINUM Certification
Green Globe has awarded Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort PLATINUM status marking 10 consecutive years of certification.SANATA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort PLATINUM status marking 10 consecutive years of certification. Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is the second hotel of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer to reach this level, a very proud achievement for all the team. The property’s sustainability vision is a direct result of a decade of notable green practices and measures implemented throughout its green journey.
Constant commitment to sustainability initiatives
As part of its sustainable development approach, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort attaches great importance to ongoing dialogue with environmental organisations. The establishment has maintained a solid relationship with the Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature (AMPN) for many years regarding all aspects of its activities related to the Marine Protected Area, which borders the property.
Support for local actions also remains one of the key priorities raised by the property’s Bay Be Green Team, which year after year, assists several associations in the region through collection drives or with logistical support.
In line with its waste reduction strategy, particular attention is paid to single-use plastics. Efforts to eliminate plastics extend beyond legal regulations, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is constantly searching for new ways to reduce single-use plastics, either by removing them or by replacing them with more sustainable materials.
Furthermore, to minimize the property’s footprint, dishes at the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin restaurant are created from 85% of fresh ingredients harvested from two vegetable gardens: one located onsite, managed together with Terrae which has created an urban organic vegetable garden, and the second one located at the Jardin des Antipodes in Menton. These vegetable gardens allow Chef Marcel Ravin to adapt the menu every three weeks as the seasons change.
Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s campaign - The Sea is Green
In 2023 from March to May, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group presented its original campaign entitled “The Sea is Green”, which was aimed at highlighting the beauty of oceans and the importance of preserving them. This was the first time the company chose to focus solely on sustainability issues relating to marine environments.
Art, culture and a concentrated effort by guests, staff and the community were part of a program featuring exhibitions, dedicated meetings and other great events. Rich in experiences and emotion, the campaign was embodied by a renowned ambassador, Pierre Frolla, a famous multi-award winning Monegasque free diver and a leading figure committed to the preservation of the seas and oceans.
One of the signature initiatives launched by the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort as part of the two month-long program was its exceptional dessert treats - “L’Orange Verte in a sweet way” - a capsule collection of bread macaroons with flavors inspired by the sea. Three different flavors were offered - lemon and seaweed, caramel and fleur de sel, and white chocolate and caviar.
Another memorable experience was designed in partnership with Ti'Ou. When approaching the gastronomic Blue Bay Marcel Ravin restaurant, guests were led along an artistic trail dotted with sculptures created by Ti’Ou that were inspired by the sea. Ti’Ou, whose real name is Virginie Devin, is a talented and committed artist originally from Nice and an experienced scuba diver. Fascinated by nature, she is the founder of Terre de Vrai, an association that raises children’s awareness of ecological and biodiversity issues.
Collections to assist charitable associations
For over ten years, since 2013, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has run collection and donation drives throughout the year that support local associations and charity groups. Community initiatives include Sapocycle Soaps, Café Suspendu, Grande Collecte Solidaire and the end of year Christmas toy drive.
Sapocycle Soaps
Since July 2023, in collaboration with Sapocycle, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort collects used small soap bars after a guest’s departure. These soaps are then transferred via collection boxes to a facility which provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The soap remnants are recycled into clean soaps and then distributed to improve the health of families in need.
Café Suspendu
Created in 2018 by Camille Santucci, aged just 19, Café Suspendu is a Nice-based charity which works with people in vulnerable situations. During winter last year, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort staff organized a collection of clean, undamaged and warm clothing to be donated to Café Suspendu which were given to women and children. In total, more than 5 large bags of warm clothing were donated.
Grande Collecte Solidaire
Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort also donated 2 large boxes of books to Bibliothèques Sans Frontières as part of the Great Solidarity Collection which has been running for 10 years. The objective of this collection is to give a second life to books by supplying libraries with book donations that can be enjoyed by adults and children who are educationally disadvantaged in France and around the world.
No Christmas without a toy
At the end of last year in preparation for Christmas festivities, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort team organized a toy drive that was supported by guests, staff and the community. The toys were donated to a local association that works with underprivileged children. A heart-warming end to a busy year that was filled with joyful smiles.
