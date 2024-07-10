Joyce (Hopper) Taylor: A Life of Family and Adventure

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Joyce (Hopper) Taylor

Joyce (Hopper) Taylor, born on September 18, 1931, in Fort Bragg, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Joyce spent her early years in logging camps in Mendocino County before settling in Briceland during her teens. At the age of 16, she met Marlyn Taylor, the love of her life, and they married on the eve of her 18th birthday, marking the beginning of a remarkable 72-year journey together.

Joyce and Marlyn built a life centered around family and adventure. moved across Humboldt and Trinity counties, living amidst ranches and embracing the joys of country living—hunting, fishing, and rodeos. They started their family in Samoa. Their love for each other and their children—Steven, Suzy, and Stacey—was evident in every chapter of their lives.

In addition to raising their children, Joyce dedicated herself to community service and playing an active role in various local and social organizations such as the Grange and square dancing clubs and 4H.

Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marlyn, her parents Clyde Hopper Sr. and Melva Elliott, stepfather Rod Elliott, brother Clyde Hopper Jr., sister-in-law Pat Hopper, brother-in-law Stan Randell, sister-in-law Janette Elliott and niece Brenda Randell. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, cherished by her sister Irene Randell, children Steven (Linda), Suzy (Don), Stacey (Barb), grandchildren Berlin, Arron (Amanda), Holly, Chelsea (Mike)- Chris, Marty, Donnie (Tiressa) – Jerrica, Tanner,Lindsey, Cassidy,, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joyce’s life was a testament to resilience, community spirit, and the enduring power of love. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, while we believe Marlyn will be waiting for her with their horses Whistle and Paint.

There will be a graveside service for any family and friends that would like to attend,held for her on July 10th at 2:00 at Sunrise Cemetery.