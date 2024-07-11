Sharifah Hardie Releases New Book to Assist Entrepreneurs Find Investors & Funding Ahead of 2026 CA Governor Run
My goal is to support and uplift our business community, driving economic growth and opportunity for everyone.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book Title: How to Obtain Investors: Strategies The Rich Don't Want You To Know About Raising Money For Your Business
— Sharifah Hardie
Release Date: July 10, 2024
Author: Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie, a prominent business consultant, entrepreneur, and candidate for California Governor in 2026, proudly announces the release of her transformative new book, How to Obtain Investors: Strategies The Rich Don't Want You To Know About Raising Money For Your Business. Available in hardcover, this essential guide is poised to revolutionize the way business owners and entrepreneurs secure the capital needed for growth and success.
About the Book:
How to Obtain Investors serves as a comprehensive handbook that demystifies the complexities of fundraising, providing startup founders and seasoned entrepreneurs with invaluable insights. Drawing on her extensive experience, Sharifah Hardie offers expert guidance on various investor types, regulatory considerations, and strategic approaches critical for attracting investment.
Key Features:
In-depth Analysis of Regulation D Offerings: Understand the nuances of Regulation D offerings and how to leverage them while adhering to SEC requirements.
Detailed Exploration of Subscription Agreements and Private Placement Memoranda (PPMs): Gain clarity on these essential documents and their role in the fundraising process.
Modern Marketing Strategies: Utilize digital platforms and innovative marketing techniques to enhance investor relations and maximize fundraising efforts.
Actionable Steps and Practical Advice: Follow step-by-step guidance to propel your business forward, whether aiming for short-term growth or planning for a future IPO.
Sharifah Hardie’s book is not just a theoretical guide but a practical resource filled with actionable advice designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the often daunting world of fundraising with confidence and success.
Empowering Entrepreneurs for a Better California:
As she prepares for her 2026 run for California Governor, Sharifah Hardie is committed to empowering business owners and entrepreneurs. How to Obtain Investors is part of her broader mission to foster economic growth, innovation, and prosperity within the state. By equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools needed to secure investment, Hardie aims to create a thriving business ecosystem that benefits all Californians.
Author’s Note:
"In How to Obtain Investors, I wanted to demystify the process of raising capital and provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, this book will guide you through every step of the way," said Sharifah Hardie. "As I prepare for my run for California Governor, my goal is to support and uplift our business community, driving economic growth and opportunity for everyone in our state."
Availability:
How to Obtain Investors: Strategies The Rich Don't Want You To Know About Raising Money For Your Business is now available. Purchase your copy today and unlock the secrets to successful fundraising on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D96PC6NJ
About Sharifah Hardie:
Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, author, entrepreneur, and candidate for California Governor in 2026. With a passion for helping businesses achieve their full potential, she has become a trusted advisor to many startups and established companies, providing valuable insights and strategies for growth. Her commitment to economic development and community empowerment drives her vision for a prosperous California.
