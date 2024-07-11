Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Antigen Test Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 antigen test market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.61 billion in 2023 to $7.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemic outbreak, emergency regulatory approvals, supply chain challenges, government initiatives, global vaccination efforts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The COVID-19 antigen test market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care testing expansion, new variants surveillance, public health measures, market competition, emerging variants and continued threat.

Growth Driver Of The COVID-19 Antigen Test Market

The rising popularity of self-administered test kits is expected to propel the growth of the COVID-19 antigen test market going forward. Self-administered test kits refer to medical or diagnostic kits designed for individuals to use on themselves without the need for medical professionals or trained personnel to administer the test at home. The increased use of self-administered test kits helps increase the availability of COVID-19 antigen tests, slowing the spread of the virus and identifying infected individuals at home.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the COVID-19 antigen test market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton And Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation Of America, PerkinElmer Inc., Quidel Corporation, SD Biosensor Inc., Diasorin S.P.A, Biosynex Swiss SA, iHealth Labs Inc., Everlywell Inc., JOYSBIO Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Access Bio Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., CTK Biotech Inc., Artron Laboratories Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, ACON Laboratories Inc., BioLytical Laboratories Inc., BioNote Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., ADS biotech Inc., ANP Technologies Inc., BTNX Inc., Cellspect Co.Ltd., Empowered Diagnostics LLC, GenBody Inc., Beijing Wantai Biologicalpharmacy Enterprise Co. Ltd..

An increase in testing rates is expected to propel the growth of the COVID-19 antigen test market going forward. Testing rates refer to how often diagnostic tests, such as COVID-19, are performed within a given population or over a specific period. As testing rates rise, there is an increased demand for COVID-19 testing solutions, including antigen tests. This surge in demand directly contributes to the market's growth, as manufacturers and suppliers need to produce and distribute more tests to meet the increased requirements.

Segments:

1) By Product And Service: Platforms, Reagents And Kits, Services

2) By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab

3) By End-Use: Clinics And Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Labs, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the COVID-19 antigen test market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of COVID-19 antigen test.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Definition

COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory illness caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome COVID-19 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that infects the respiratory system of humans, causing infections ranging from the common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 antigen test is a diagnostic test used to detect the presence of specific proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, in a person's respiratory specimen. The COVID-19 antigen test uses a sample typically collected from a nasal or throat swab.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The COVID-19 Antigen Test Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on COVID-19 antigen test market size, COVID-19 antigen test market drivers and trends, COVID-19 antigen test market major players, COVID-19 antigen test competitors' revenues, COVID-19 antigen test market positioning, and COVID-19 antigen test market growth across geographies. The COVID-19 antigen test market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

