Supporting businesses with future-focused insights: Meet the 2024 empatiX eXplorers

Advancing client engagements with insights, perspective, and experiences of fantastic college-age minds.

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting is pleased to announce their third class of eXplorers following the inaugural class of 2022.

The inaugural class of 2022 eXplorers will be graduating with varying degrees in marketing, engineering, applied mathematics, communications, and business as they successfully enter their senior year at fantastic universities such as Boston College, Brown University, Bentley University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), and University of Minnesota. The emerging empatiX eXplorers come from a mix of experiences and backgrounds and are eager to advance their knowledge alongside the empatiX team.

Meet the 2024 empatiX eXplorers:

Aliana Carbone: University of New Hampshire, Business Management and Sustainability

Luke Rinklin: Fairfield University, Business / Finance

Myles Horkan: Fairfield University, Business / Finance

Launching year three, with another great group of young minds motivates empatiX Consulting and pushes the human-centered insights firm to constantly look at new ways of working and diverse perspectives. Continuing to grow as a company and teach new interns has been a fantastic endeavor for the empatiX Consulting team.

The empatiX eXplorers bring their thinking to client engagements as vast as exploring carbon impact to improving the lives and health outcomes for some of America’s most vulnerable populations. eXplorers are immersed in strategic insights engagements and exposed to the potential that artificial intelligence offers, the latest in data techniques, and opportunities to leverage technology for enhanced insights.

empatiX was founded on a human-centered approach to consulting and as co-founder Brian Cruikshank noted “empatiX has seen amazing engagement from our interns. We knew we wanted to continue with the expansion of this program and are thrilled to bring in another group of young talent. They help the company grow, as we help grow their professional skills.”

empatiX believes mixing different talents with collaboration, empathy and a growth mindset are key to a well-rounded and supportive team. Clients and consultancies are faced with new ways of working, teaching, and ensuring a collaborative workspace of working in hybrid environments. empatiX Consulting sees clients gaining great value from strategic insights in these areas when they use the eXplorers to challenge themselves with taking time to evolve as a company.

Co-founder Jess Horkan states that “it is important for us to invest in helping to lead the next generation. We believe we have a growth mindset and that gives us a new way of thinking with clients when we can learn from our eXplorers. Frankly, they just bring an experience and view of the world that I sometimes can’t see myself and it’s great! The eXplorers include highly skilled athletes, travel enthusiasts, passionate environmentalists, and dedicated and curious learners. We couldn't be more thrilled with the chance to learn and grow with the eXplorers."

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience. Our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. While we over index in healthcare and insurance experience, our clients draw from a wide array including financial services, tech, and retail. We leverage new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights. And, our team is most proud of work that directly impacts and delivers improved outcomes for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations.