ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting Announces Proprietary Study

‘A New Attitude: Consumers On Money, Trust + Work’

Explore consumer spending and saving behavior, brands trust, and employee mindsets

empatiX Consulting announces its latest proprietary thought leadership and trends exploration, “A New Attitude: Consumers On Money, Trust + Work”. Uncovering how consumers and employees interact with businesses in a changing market, this net-new research will assist clients and brands in understanding fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and help them better position their products and services for the future.

The research will answer questions that are top-of-mind for businesses today around spending and saving behavior, employee engagement, and brand trust. In the wake of inflation, how are consumers considering tradeoffs and adjusting to their evolving financial situations? As the path to purchase has changed over time, when and where can brands amplify trust to drive brand loyalty and affinity? Internally, how can brands maximize productivity by elevating engagement with their employees in today’s flexible working environment? The nuanced answer to these questions will guide businesses towards success over the next few years.

Co-Founder Jess Horkan stated, “We’re looking forward to filling in knowledge gaps that many of our clients and all brands are facing by providing foundational insights that will help transform businesses. It is not enough to deliver great client work. Our team knows that we must stay at the forefront of understanding dynamics that are influencing the people we are trying to positively impact too. With support from Melanie Shreffler, Vice President of Cultural Strategy and Insights, Amber McCullough, Vice President of Strategic Insights, and Okie Emuoyibo, Senior Vice President Data Sciences, our empatiX Explorers Aliana Carbone, Luke Rinklin, and Myles Horkan have created an exceptional exploratory study to capture meaningful understanding about spending, brand trust, and employee mindsets.”

The study includes qualitative and quantitative components among a nationally represented population. empatiX Consulting is proudly partnering with Veridata to field the study. To ensure you’re among the first to receive the findings, follow empatiX on LinkedIn, visit www.empatiXconsulting.com or reach out to the team of consultants, researchers, and strategists at hello@empatixconsulting.com.

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience. Our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a woman-owned boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. While we over index in healthcare and insurance experience, our clients draw from a wide array including financial services, tech, and retail. We leverage new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights. And, our team is most proud of work that directly impacts and delivers improved outcomes for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations.