empatiX Consulting Announces Their Involvement With Organization Move for Amirah

Human trafficking is a more prevalent issue than most people realize, and it's important to us to help raise awareness and provide support to organizations that are making a difference...” — Melanie Shreffler, VP Strategy + Cultural Insights

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, empatiX Consulting announced they will be joining Move for Amirah Inc. for their third year. Move for Amirah is an organization that helps support survivors of human trafficking through a week of movement, signifying the journey victims have to take to escape.

Move for Amirah week is the week of June 23 – June 30, 2024, and the organization has a $70,000 donation goal with about 547 fundraisers signed up. To help with this goal empatiX is pushing all their employees to get moving and donate.

The money raised through Move for Amirah goes directly towards assisting victims and survivors of human trafficking. Each donation goes towards supplying necessities for victims. Providing safety and security, the funds assist in the distribution of transportation, retrieving new copies of ID’s and documents, groceries, a safe place to sleep, and recovery group sessions.

empatiX has also committed to moving 500 miles as a team throughout Move for Amirah week. Participants in the fundraiser are encouraged to move in any way they can such as biking, hiking, swimming, or running. This movement is meant to symbolize the difficulty, pain, and struggles that survivors of human trafficking must endure.

empatiX consultant Melanie Shreffler noted that "I'm proud to support Move for Amirah as part of the empatiX Consulting team for the third year running. Human trafficking is a more prevalent issue than most people realize, and it's important to us to help raise awareness and provide support to organizations that are making a difference to the causes we care about, like Move for Amirah. I hope you'll join us in contributing to this movement!"

One of the core values on the empatiX website is empathy, which is why they ingrained that keyword in their name and spend their time heavily involved in community outreach. As a result, this is not the first charity that empatiX has supported. Being a philanthropic company, they have also been involved in organizations such as Lazarus House Ministries, The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Association, Two Blind Brothers, and Fearless! Hudson Valley. With this being the third year participating, Move for Amirah is another organization they proudly continue to support.

Move for Amirah encourages people to join the movement to end human trafficking and support survivors. Involvement includes a mix of actions like biking, walking or running. Participants are encouraged to set a goal that creates a real challenge.

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. Operating at the intersection of empathy + data + experience, our team of experts help clients drive their business forward.