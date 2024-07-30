Franklyn Baker, President & CEO, United Way of Central Maryland, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Franklyn Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Central Maryland, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Franklyn Baker, President & CEO, United Way of Central Maryland, joins other leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
Under Baker's leadership, United Way of Central Maryland has expanded its impact, addressing critical community needs and driving sustainable change.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Franklyn Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Central Maryland for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Franklyn Baker joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
About United Way of Central Maryland
United Way of Central Maryland promotes equity, creates opportunity, and improves lives by increasing access to education, employment, health, and housing. We achieve equity by dismantling systemic and institutional barriers underrepresented communities face in pursuit of happiness and the quest to realize their dreams.
We respect and value all people without regard to race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, national origin or citizenship status, age or ability status. We expect our partner organizations, grantees, staff, volunteers, board members, vendors, and key collaborators to uphold these standards.
OUR COMMUNITY
United Way commits to pursuing a more just, fair, and equitable society where one’s background does not predict future outcomes.
We vigorously reject and vehemently oppose racism, sexism, discrimination, prejudice, and injustice in all forms.
We believe access to opportunities need not be predicated by one’s race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or social characteristics.
Our mission is to empower leaders and mobilize the caring power of communities to improve lives. As a leader in uniting and motivating others for good, we tackle tough problems by co-creating solutions with change agents and grassroots leaders representing all walks of life.
We amplify the power and impact of neighborhood leaders and link them to much-needed resources to bring about real change.
OUR PEOPLE
United Way believes in a diverse workforce reflecting the richness and vibrancy of the community we serve.
Equity, diversity, and inclusion principles drive our work and undergird our vision of an inclusive workplace where differences are embraced, and employees feel a real sense of belonging. These same ideals are shared by our board members, donors, and volunteers.
OUR IMPACT
We apply an equity lens to our neighborhood initiatives and impact work, to ensure that clients and community stakeholders representing different backgrounds maintain equitable access to services, support, and resources.
We are committed to responsible community investment and the equitable distribution of grant funds.
We seek to strengthen families by ensuring sustainable employment that pays a wage that allows for a secure place to call home, access to healthcare and healthy food, and education.
Far too often, historical inequities and institutional racism result in deeper educational disparities among students of diverse backgrounds, particularly students of color. By supporting the potential of young people striving for a quality education, we can significantly improve postsecondary outcomes and access to stable employment.
We employ evidence-based approaches to address complex community needs. By listening actively and gathering data about the challenges facing those in our region, we craft evidence-based solutions that will stand the test of time.
We disaggregate data by race and gender to address disparities, unearth structural inequities, and generate actionable solutions to deep-seated, systemic challenges.
OUR CHARGE
We recognize systems change is a marathon and not a sprint. We seek to build and create understanding while leaning into the discomfort it may bring.
We believe Greater Baltimore can reach its maximum potential where everyone, regardless of background, can realize our region’s promise.
We will keep you updated on our progress.
Franklyn Baker joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Franklyn Baker discusses the newest offerings of United Way of Central Maryland, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Franklyn Baker joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Franklyn Baker was amazing. The success of United Way of Central Maryland is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Franklyn Baker on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like United Way of Central Maryland. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Franklyn Baker who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Franklyn Baker”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Franklyn Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Central Maryland, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview