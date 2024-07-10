Exhibition of Judy Evenson Art at the Garberville Library

Press release from Southern Humboldt Community Park:

Well known local artist, Judy Evenson will be exhibiting her beautiful paintings of the Southern Humboldt Community Park throughout the month of July in the Art Lobby of the Garberville Library. The library is located at 715 Cedar St. in Garberville and the artwork can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday during regular library hours. For more information, please call (707)923-2230.