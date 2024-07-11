Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces 12 New Chapters, Expanding Mission to End Child Bedlessness
We are always impressed by the enthusiasm and dedication of the people who choose to take up our mission in their towns. They make it possible for us to serve children all over the United States.”POCATELLO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES , July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces impressive growth in numbers from our spring chapter training: 44 trainees from 23 chapters across the United States. This wave of expansion includes 12 brand new chapters, each led by a dedicated president, and 10 existing chapters undergoing a refresh with new leadership at the helm. Together, they're all answering the call to end child bedlessness in their communities.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome these new chapters and presidents to the SHP family,” says Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “We are always impressed by the enthusiasm and dedication of the people who choose to take up our mission in their towns. They make it possible for us to serve children all over the United States. Together, we can ensure a good night's sleep for every child.”
The Need for Quality Sleep
An estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often forced to sleep on the floor, a couch, or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.
SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a Difference
SHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including chapter presidents and vice presidents. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and, of course, bed-building expertise.
“Meeting like-minded individuals and hearing their Sleep in Heavenly Peace stories was incredible,” said Greg Kraemer, chapter president of the NE-Omaha chapter. “The family atmosphere created by a group of people with servants' hearts will give continued purpose to my life and my efforts with SHP.”
New Chapters
With over 300 active chapters in four countries and nearly 400,000 volunteers, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will now be serving their local communities:
Macon, Georgia; Brookston, Indiana; Portage, Indiana; Ohio County, Kentucky; Monroe County, Michigan; Morris County, New Jersey; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Sisseton, South Dakota; Bradley County, Tennessee; Pikeville, Tennessee; Wythe County, Virginia; Monongalia County, West Virginia.
These chapters are celebrating new leadership or a name change:
Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Kankakee, Illinois; Terre Haute, Indiana; North Kansas City, Missouri; Rolla, Missouri; Shenandoah, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Reno, Nevada; Durham, North Carolina; Mitchell, South Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Learn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start.
About
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
