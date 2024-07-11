Alexander James Rodriguez Nominated for Best Latin Pop Rock Song at this Year’s Hollywood Independent Music Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marbella-born Alexander James Rodriguez has been nominated for Best Latin Pop / Rock song at the 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMAs) for his Latin single ‘Verano Para Siempre,’ making him this year's youngest nominee.
The nominated song is sung purely in Spanish and one that Alexander closely wrote with Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist Alih Jey and longtime record producer, Gemini Muziq.
In the same week the soon to be senior at High School was invited to join the prestigious Recording Academy, home to the GRAMMY’s®, as a voting member alongside the biggest names in music.
“I have had quite the month!” stated Alexander. “I turned 17, then my Spanish single was nominated for a Hollywood Independent Music Award, and I am beyond excited, and honored, to be joining the Recording Academy Voting Member Class of 2024. The Recording Academy is home to thousands of music creators and professionals advocating for music all year round. I am so grateful for everything I have achieved so far at such a young age.”
Alexander’s invitation to join the Recording Academy as a Music Creator is a significant milestone in his career. As a Voting Member Alexander will have the opportunity to vote in the annual GRAMMY® Awards and take part in hundreds of events and seminars with likeminded music creators.
The teenager began his musical journey at the age of 12 during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and instantly scooped up the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ alongside music industry royalty.
Since then, Alexander has unleashed a string of chart-topping English singles, accumulating millions of views and in February 2024 he released his debut synth-pop album “Call Me Alexander” which he co-produced and independently released on Digital, Vinyl and Digi-Pack CD. As a live performer, Alexander has featured at over 50+ occasions from across the USA to Spain, New York, Las Vegas to Los Angeles, and has been highlighted in every teen magazine, and hundreds of publications as "one to watch".
Coming up for Alexander are three new Spanish songs which he co-wrote and produced. The English to Latin crossover is a reminder of Latina powerhouse Becky G, who at 19-years-old made the same switch and released her debut all Spanish single ‘Sola’. Becky G has gone on to be an award-winning Latin mega star.
Listen to Alexander James Rodriguez all digital platforms and follow his journey on Instagram
Senior Publicist
The nominated song is sung purely in Spanish and one that Alexander closely wrote with Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist Alih Jey and longtime record producer, Gemini Muziq.
In the same week the soon to be senior at High School was invited to join the prestigious Recording Academy, home to the GRAMMY’s®, as a voting member alongside the biggest names in music.
“I have had quite the month!” stated Alexander. “I turned 17, then my Spanish single was nominated for a Hollywood Independent Music Award, and I am beyond excited, and honored, to be joining the Recording Academy Voting Member Class of 2024. The Recording Academy is home to thousands of music creators and professionals advocating for music all year round. I am so grateful for everything I have achieved so far at such a young age.”
Alexander’s invitation to join the Recording Academy as a Music Creator is a significant milestone in his career. As a Voting Member Alexander will have the opportunity to vote in the annual GRAMMY® Awards and take part in hundreds of events and seminars with likeminded music creators.
The teenager began his musical journey at the age of 12 during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and instantly scooped up the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ alongside music industry royalty.
Since then, Alexander has unleashed a string of chart-topping English singles, accumulating millions of views and in February 2024 he released his debut synth-pop album “Call Me Alexander” which he co-produced and independently released on Digital, Vinyl and Digi-Pack CD. As a live performer, Alexander has featured at over 50+ occasions from across the USA to Spain, New York, Las Vegas to Los Angeles, and has been highlighted in every teen magazine, and hundreds of publications as "one to watch".
Coming up for Alexander are three new Spanish songs which he co-wrote and produced. The English to Latin crossover is a reminder of Latina powerhouse Becky G, who at 19-years-old made the same switch and released her debut all Spanish single ‘Sola’. Becky G has gone on to be an award-winning Latin mega star.
Listen to Alexander James Rodriguez all digital platforms and follow his journey on Instagram
Senior Publicist
EMR Media
+1 310-435-3634
email us here
Alexander James Rodriguez Live in Los Angeles