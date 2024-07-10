Suspect Sought in Theft from a Business

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a theft.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect went behind the counter and stole cellphone cases.

The suspect was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the image below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24102970