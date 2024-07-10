MPD Searching for Suspect in Triple Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a triple shooting in Northeast.

On June 30, 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast, for the reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three women with apparent gunshot injuries. All three shooting victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/4jEYvb7tsGI

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099706

