Shawn Barnes Appointed to the Board of the Space Force Association
Shawn's unparalleled expertise in space operations and policy will be instrumental in guiding the future direction of the Space Force Association”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Shawn Barnes to its Board of Directors. With over forty years of dedicated service to the nation, Mr. Barnes brings an extensive background in government and military roles, particularly in space operations and policy, making him a highly qualified addition to our board.
— SFA CEO and Founder Bill Woolf, Col. USAF ( ret.)
Mr. Barnes began his illustrious career with the Department of Agriculture at the Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory, where he played an important role in protecting the nation’s livestock from exotic viruses such as swine flu and hoof and mouth disease. His commitment to national security continued with his service in the United States Air Force from 1985 to 2013. During his tenure, he was instrumental in several pioneering initiatives, including establishing the nation’s first Space Numbered Air Force and designing the future Space Domain Awareness architecture.
As a commander, Mr. Barnes led both the 12th Space Warning Squadron and the 595th Space Group, demonstrating his exceptional leadership skills. He played a pivotal role in the Department of Defense’s efforts to draft President George W. Bush’s National Space Policy and facilitated international agreements to enhance strategic missile warning capabilities.
In 2014, Mr. Barnes was selected for the Senior Executive Service, where he continued to influence space policy and operations at the highest levels. His notable contributions include:
• Developing the Air Force’s thirty-year resource allocation plan.
• Standing up and leading the Air Staff’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations.
• Performing the duties of the first Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration.
Shawn was also a driving force behind the inception and formation of the United States Space Force and advocated for the Air Force and Space Force budgets for fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025 as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Congressional Budget and Appropriations Liaison.
Currently, Mr. Barnes is the owner and founder of Polaris Strategic Solutions LLC, where he continues to support the national security ecosystem. His ongoing commitment to guiding industry through the complexities of national security strategy and operations is a testament to his dedication.
Bill Woolf, CEO & Executive President of the Space Force Association, remarked, “We are thrilled to have Shawn Barnes join our Board of Directors. Shawn's unparalleled expertise in space operations and policy will be instrumental in guiding the future direction of the Space Force Association. Shawn’s leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to support the mission and growth of the United States Space Force.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
