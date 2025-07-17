Space Force Association Appoints Vidhu Shekhar as Deputy Vice President of Chapter Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Vidhu Shekhar as Deputy Vice President of Chapter Operations.
Vidhu brings a distinguished record of leadership in the Public Sector including the federal and national security sector, most recently serving as Government Strategy Leader at Microsoft, where he led strategic engagements across the Government Community.
In addition to his work, Vidhu is involved in the community and is a speaker at local universities, technology & policy forums. He holds advisory board positions at several organizations, including the University of Southern California’s Sacramento Center, University of Washington’s Mobility Innovation Center & Technology Industry Association for California (TechCA).
VIdhu also serves on a National Academy of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine (NASEM) funded Transportation Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) project panel and a public volunteer with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Generative AI Public Working Group.
He is also the author of the book “Generative Artificial Intelligence Use Cases in State & Local Government”.
“Vidhu’s roles at Workday & KPMG combined with his deep expertise in federal & SLED acquisition strategy, mission-focused technology integration, and stakeholder alignment make him uniquely equipped to help SFA scale our chapter operations and deepen our impact across the space defense ecosystem,” said Jack Smith, Vice President of Chapter Operations at SFA.
Vidhu’s commitment to public service and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with SFA mission to support the Guardians of the U.S. Space Force and advance American leadership in the space domain, making him a valuable addition to the SFA leadership team.
