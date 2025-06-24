Join National Security Space Leaders at 2025 Spacepower Conference — Register Early & Save
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) has officially opened Early Bird registration for its highly anticipated 2025 Spacepower Conference, taking place December 10-12, 2025, at The Hilton Orlando. Attendees who register by June 30 will receive discounted pricing for what promises to be one of the most significant spacepower gatherings of the year.
The Spacepower Conference will convene senior military leaders, government officials, industry executives, innovators, and thought leaders from across the global space community. Over three days, participants will engage in critical discussions on the future of national security, spacepower strategy, cutting-edge technology, and industry collaboration.
“This event continues to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing dialogue and partnerships that strengthen our national security space enterprise,” said Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association. “The 2025 conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity to engage with decision-makers and experts shaping the evolving space domain.”
Event Details:
Dates: December 10-12, 2025
Location: The Hilton Orlando, Orlando, Florida
Early Bird Deadline: June 30, 2025
Register: Spacepower Tickets
In addition to registration, sponsorship opportunities are still available, but filling quickly. Companies and organizations seeking to showcase their leadership and commitment to national security space are encouraged to contact the SFA at partnership@ussfa.org for sponsorship information.
The Spacepower Conference serves as a premier forum for fostering cross-sector collaboration and strengthening the community dedicated to ensuring U.S. leadership in the space domain. Early registration is strongly encouraged due to expected high demand.
For information on SFA membership, contact membership@ussfa.org.
