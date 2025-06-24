Join National Security Space Leaders at 2025 Spacepower Conference — Register Early & Save

Spacepower Conference 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) has officially opened Early Bird registration for its highly anticipated 2025 Spacepower Conference, taking place December 10-12, 2025, at The Hilton Orlando. Attendees who register by June 30 will receive discounted pricing for what promises to be one of the most significant spacepower gatherings of the year.

The Spacepower Conference will convene senior military leaders, government officials, industry executives, innovators, and thought leaders from across the global space community. Over three days, participants will engage in critical discussions on the future of national security, spacepower strategy, cutting-edge technology, and industry collaboration.

“This event continues to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing dialogue and partnerships that strengthen our national security space enterprise,” said Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association. “The 2025 conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity to engage with decision-makers and experts shaping the evolving space domain.”

Event Details:
Dates: December 10-12, 2025
Location: The Hilton Orlando, Orlando, Florida
Early Bird Deadline: June 30, 2025
Register: Spacepower Tickets

In addition to registration, sponsorship opportunities are still available, but filling quickly. Companies and organizations seeking to showcase their leadership and commitment to national security space are encouraged to contact the SFA at partnership@ussfa.org for sponsorship information.

The Spacepower Conference serves as a premier forum for fostering cross-sector collaboration and strengthening the community dedicated to ensuring U.S. leadership in the space domain. Early registration is strongly encouraged due to expected high demand.

For information on SFA membership, contact membership@ussfa.org.

Karen Lawrie
https://ussfa.org
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join National Security Space Leaders at 2025 Spacepower Conference — Register Early & Save

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Karen Lawrie
https://ussfa.org publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
Join National Security Space Leaders at 2025 Spacepower Conference — Register Early & Save
AstroNetix, ERT, Griffin, and GXO Join Space Force Association’s Expanding Corporate Partners
Space Cities Event on June 26 Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances
View All Stories From This Author