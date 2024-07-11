In memoriam - Jorge Landa
Jorge Landa Moreno, researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography in Santander, passed away on 4 June at the age of 55.
Published: 10 July 2024
Jorge developed his career in fisheries biology, working with species as important for fisheries as anglerfishes and megrims. Aspects such as growth, reproduction and identification of populations of these and other species as bluefin tuna, were his field of work, where he gained important recognition and wide international respect.
Jorge carried out an important part of his work in ICES, where he actively participated in biological-related expert groups such as the Working Group on Biological Parameters (WGBIOP) and several other several workshops and benchmarks.
Jorge's professional career shines in its own right, but all of us who were fortunate enough to work with him highlight his human qualities and energy. Jorge was always a light among us and above all a good person. He enjoyed a good debate with good humour, always looking for progress and facing difficulties with enthusiasm. The loss of such a wonderful and warm person is a great sorrow for all of us. Jorge will live forever in our hearts.