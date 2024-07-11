In memoriam - Jorge Landa

Page Content

​​Jorge developed his career in fisheries biology, working with species as important for fisheries as anglerfishes and megrims. Aspects such as growth, reproduction and identification of populations of these and other species as bluefin tuna, were his field of work, where he gained important recognition and wide international respect.

Jorge carried out an important part of his work in ICES, where he actively participated in biological-related expert groups such as the Working Group on Biological Parameters​ (WGBIOP) and several other several workshops and benchmarks.