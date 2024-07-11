Can planktonic pteropods with thin shells, an important bioindicator, protect themselves against ocean acidification? Watch the latest Hidden Gems from ICES Journal of Marine Science to learn more about adaptive strategies in marine ecosystems.
Published:
10 July 2024
You just read:
Hidden Gems - Mechanisms of Resistance: Investigating Pteropod shell protection against ocean acidification
