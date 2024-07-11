And we're back!

Page Content

ICES experienced a ransomware attack in late June which required us to immediately isolate our systems. There is no evidence of exposure to machines outside of the Secretariat.



ICES systems are more secure than ever



Once the nature of the attack was determined, we addressed all points of vulnerability in our systems. This included completely rebuilding our systems and ensuring that no traces of the ransomware remain. We now have active monitoring systems in place.



Restored access

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for users of our website and thank the community for your support and patience through this challenging time.

If you have any difficulty accessing ICES online resources, please contact us with a clear message about what webpage or resource you cannot access. ​



