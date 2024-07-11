Aquaculture in the Bay of Biscay and Iberian Coast ecoregion

The Bay of Biscay and Iberian Coast ecoregion is characterized by a rich array of aquaculture activities that significantly contribute to the local economies and ecological sustainability.

Myriam Callier, Ifremer France and Francis O Beirn, Marine Institute Ireland led this project as co-chairs of the Workshop on the Bay of Biscay and Iberian Coast ecoregion Aquaculture Overview. (WKBoBICAO),

“This overview is an important advice document", states Francis O Beirn, “Unlike other aquaculture overviews, published to date, the primary focus is on shellfish culture which dominates in terms of numbers of enterprises and tonnage output. Of particular relevance is the economic importance these culture activities play in the coastal areas of all three countries. Furthermore, the methods used to culture shellfish are historically significant, which has resulted in these forms of aquaculture having important social licence in the ecoregion."



A diverse array of cultured species

Aquaculture in this ecoregion encompasses a variety of species, with shellfish and finfish featuring prominently. Shellfish, including oysters and mussels, dominate the sector, contributing 73% of the total value. The finfish sector, although smaller, accounts for 25% of the production value. Additionally, crustaceans, polychaete worms, seaweeds, and microalgae are also cultivated for multiple purposes and human uses, including food, medicine and cosmetics.

Cultivation methods and practices

Aquaculture practices here range from extensive and semi-intensive to intensive systems. Shellfish are often grown in intertidal and estuarine environments using methods such as fixed intertidal and floating shellfish farms. Finfish are reared in sea cages, earthen ponds, and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). These varied practices ensure a balanced approach, optimizing both natural conditions and controlled environments for maximum productivity.

Economic and social impact

In 2021, the ecoregion produced 310,000 tonnes of aquaculture products, valued at approximately 769 million EUR in farm sales. Though comprising mainly small production units, this sector plays a crucial role in the local economy, especially in isolated rural areas where employment opportunities are limited. Despite the modest employment numbers, the cultural and historical significance of shellfish farming in the region ensures high social acceptability and support for the sector.​

Environmental interactions and challenges

The environmental interactions of aquaculture activities are multifaceted. Shellfish farming, which relies on natural food sources, has a direct impact on local habitats and species. Emerging contaminants, such as nano-plastics, pose a significant threat to these ecosystems. Additionally, poor water quality resulting from terrestrial activities can adversely affect aquaculture operations. Hence, understanding and managing ecological carrying capacity is crucial for sustainable development.

​​Policy and management frameworks



Aquaculture regulation in this region is primarily managed at the national and sub-national levels within the overarching framework of European policies. This layered regulatory structure ensures that specific local needs and conditions are addressed while maintaining compliance with broader environmental and sustainability standards.



Research is helping to improve the sustainability and productivity of aquaculture in the region says Myriam Callier.

"Aquaculture research on species and population adaptation mechanisms, diversification, selective breeding, health and welfare, ecological carrying capacity, development of co-culture and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture systems, restoration, social acceptability and governance helps to improve the sustainable development of aquaculture", adding that “Interdisciplinary research is needed to develop solutions for future aquaculture to face climate change impacts".

Future prospects and challenges

Looking forward, the aquaculture sector in the Bay of Biscay and the Iberian Coast faces both opportunities and challenges. Climate change and emerging pollutants are major concerns that could impact the sustainability of shellfish culture and disease management. However, there are also significant opportunities for sector diversification, such as the expansion of integrated multi-trophic aquaculture and low trophic aquaculture, which can enhance resilience and sustainability .

The aquaculture landscape of the Bay of Biscay and the Iberian Coast is a testament to the region's adaptability and innovation in sustainable food production. By balancing economic viability with environmental stewardship, this ecoregion sets a model for aquaculture practices globally. As the sector continues to evolve, ongoing attention to ecological, social, and economic dynamics will be essential to its sustained success and growth. ​



The Bay of Biscay and Iberian Coast Aquaculture Overview and the 2024 Report of the Workshop on the Bay of Biscay and Iberian Coast ecoregion Aquaculture Overview (WKBoBICAO) is now available from ICES library.