Sunergy Systems Qualifies for REC Certified SolarPro Silver Tier
In a short time, the company installed over 500kW of REC solar panels
Receiving the new Silver tier designation in the REC Certified SolarPro program is very meaningful to our employee-owned company. It means that we are acknowledged for the difference we are making! ”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been named a Silver tier certified solar provider by REC as part of their Certified SolarPro program.
— Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems.
Sunergy Systems qualified for the designation by installing over 500kW of solar volume for the ProTrust warranty in the past 12 months. The company actually installed 2.4MW in that time period. REC solar produces premium panels and backs them with ProTrust comprehensive warranty. It covers products, performance and labor for 25 years.
REC is a pioneer in the solar industry, with multiple award-winning innovations, including the REC Alpha Pure family of solar panels that empowers homeowners to take full advantage of solar energy. Packing in cutting-edge technologies to deliver higher power density, stunning aesthetics, and minimal environmental impact—all with the renowned quality of REC—Alpha Pure and Pure-R are the solar panels of choice for home solar.
With Heterojunction (HJT) cell technology, solar systems receive higher power for greater savings and accelerated return on investment. With high power density (watts/m²), REC Alpha Pure and Pure-R panels generate more energy from the same area, getting more from limited spaces. REC Alpha Pure Series delivers around 16% more power with leading temperature coefficient, which means more energy as temperature rises on the roof compared to conventional panels!
This technology and premium quality are in alignment with Sunergy’s goals to provide the best possible solutions for customers. Since 2005, Sunergy Systems has been fulfilling three primary goals: to provide sustainable energy solutions and practices to protect the environment, to offer world-class customer service to all those they serve, and to create meaningful careers for those who share the company’s environmental and service goals.
“Receiving the new Silver tier designation in the REC Certified SolarPro program is very meaningful to our employee-owned company,” stated Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. “It means that we are acknowledged for the difference we are making for customers, our community, and the environment!”
Sunergy Systems is an award-winning residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage. For more information visit sunergysystems.com.
About Sunergy Systems
Since 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State’s most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantee, Sunergy has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
###
Howard Lamb
Sunergy Systems
+1 206-297-0086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other