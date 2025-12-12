Empowering Industry Leadership: Sunergy Systems President Jon Lange Elected President of WASEIA

Jon Lange, Sunergy Systems President

Sunergy Systems President Jon Lange is elected President of WASEIA, strengthening leadership and advancing Washington’s clean-energy future.

I’m honored to step into this leadership role, and I look forward to collaborating with installers, policymakers, and utilities to expand access to clean, reliable solar energy throughout the state.” — Jon Lange

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunergy Systems is pleased to announce that its President, Jon Lange, has been elected President of the Washington Solar Energy Industries Association (WASEIA) , the statewide organization representing solar installers, manufacturers, distributors, and clean-energy advocates across Washington.WASEIA, a state chapter aligned with the national Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), plays a central role in promoting responsible solar policy, protecting consumers, supporting high-quality installation standards, and advancing Washington’s transition to a clean, resilient energy future.Lange has been an active contributor to Washington’s solar industry for more than two decades. His election as WASEIA President recognizes his long-standing commitment to industry integrity, technical excellence, and consumer education.“WASEIA is an essential partner in ensuring that Washington’s solar industry remains strong, stable, and customer-focused,” said Lange. “I’m honored to step into this leadership role, and I look forward to collaborating with installers, policymakers, utilities, and permitting authorities to expand access to clean, reliable solar energy throughout the state.”Lange’s new position will support Washington state solar installers and their continued efforts to serve homeowners and businesses with the highest level of technical and regulatory expertise. Through early engagement in policy development and evolving interconnection and permitting standards, WASEIA will help its members provide customers with:• Clear guidance as state incentives and utility programs evolve• System designs informed by the latest regulatory and technical requirements• Continued installation excellence supported by participation in shaping statewide best practices• A stronger, more resilient solar marketplace that benefits all consumers considering solar or battery storageAs a 100% employee-owned company, Sunergy Systems has long been committed to both exceptional workmanship and leadership within the clean-energy sector. Lange’s role at WASEIA further underscores the company’s dedication to advancing a thriving solar future in Washington.As statewide electrical demand increases and Washington pursues ambitious decarbonization goals, WASEIA’s work—supporting sound policy, protecting consumers, and promoting a skilled solar workforce—remains essential. Sunergy Systems is proud of Lange’s continued contributions to this mission and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the industry and the community it serves.

