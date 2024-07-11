12th Tribe Unveils Collaboration with TikTok Star and Fashion Influencer Lauren Wolfe: A Vacation-Inspired Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- 12th Tribe, the renowned women’s clothing and accessory brand, is proud to announce the launch of its exciting new partnership with TikTok fashion influencer, Lauren Wolfe. The exclusive 12th Tribe x Lauren Wolfe collection, inspired by vacation aesthetics, is now live and available for purchase on 12thtribe.com.
The entire collection was shot in the picturesque streets of Sicily to encapsulate the elevation these styles can bring to any adventure, near or far. Priced under $100, the collection simplifies styling by offering complete looks that include tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories. Each piece is designed to make it easy for customers to shop and assemble the perfect vacation wardrobe.
Lauren Wolfe expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Working with 12th Tribe has been an incredible journey. Shooting the collection against the stunning backdrop of Sicily was an unforgettable experience. The inspiration started as a 'European summer with girlfriends,' but we always knew these pieces would look perfect anywhere warm and sunny. I focused on the kinds of outfits I’d want to pack, so there’s everything from casual, beachy looks to elevated neutrals and prints!”
“Friends and family are Lauren's top priorities, and so is traveling in style, making this partnership a perfect fit,” says Demi Marchese, founder of 12th Tribe. “We collaborated with Lauren because we share a similar audience—one that we can inspire to explore the world and create lasting memories with their best friends. We wanted to collaborate with someone passionate about their girl tribe, with a creative vision and a strong work ethic. Lauren embodies these qualities perfectly, and working with a young, creative entrepreneur aligns seamlessly with our company culture.”
The 12th Tribe x Lauren Wolfe collection features 40 unique pieces in a variety of styles, such as crochet mini and maxi dresses, satin and knit fabrics, floral and ombre patterns, cowl necks, drop waist designs, plunging necklines, and breathable two-piece sets. Additionally, the collection offers statement jewelry, including gold textured rings and bracelets, gold pendant choker necklaces, and chic sunglasses.
The 12th Tribe x Lauren Wolfe collection offers apparel priced between $48 and $92, and accessories ranging from $28 to $88 USD, with sizes available from XS to XL. Campaign assets are available HERE.
About 12th Tribe
12th Tribe is a premier women's clothing and accessory brand celebrated for its stylish, versatile, and affordable fashion. Founded by Demi Marchese in 2015, the brand began as a passion project inspired by Marchese's and her friends' tastes. 12th Tribe aims to create a chic, sexy, and comfortable lifestyle for women without breaking the bank. The brand’s mission is to dress women for their favorite memories, offering fully fitted outfits from everyday wear to memorable events, concerts, and travel. Notable celebrity fans of the brand include Paris Hilton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Halsey, Peyton List, and Alex Hall.
Sam Drucker
The entire collection was shot in the picturesque streets of Sicily to encapsulate the elevation these styles can bring to any adventure, near or far. Priced under $100, the collection simplifies styling by offering complete looks that include tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories. Each piece is designed to make it easy for customers to shop and assemble the perfect vacation wardrobe.
Lauren Wolfe expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Working with 12th Tribe has been an incredible journey. Shooting the collection against the stunning backdrop of Sicily was an unforgettable experience. The inspiration started as a 'European summer with girlfriends,' but we always knew these pieces would look perfect anywhere warm and sunny. I focused on the kinds of outfits I’d want to pack, so there’s everything from casual, beachy looks to elevated neutrals and prints!”
“Friends and family are Lauren's top priorities, and so is traveling in style, making this partnership a perfect fit,” says Demi Marchese, founder of 12th Tribe. “We collaborated with Lauren because we share a similar audience—one that we can inspire to explore the world and create lasting memories with their best friends. We wanted to collaborate with someone passionate about their girl tribe, with a creative vision and a strong work ethic. Lauren embodies these qualities perfectly, and working with a young, creative entrepreneur aligns seamlessly with our company culture.”
The 12th Tribe x Lauren Wolfe collection features 40 unique pieces in a variety of styles, such as crochet mini and maxi dresses, satin and knit fabrics, floral and ombre patterns, cowl necks, drop waist designs, plunging necklines, and breathable two-piece sets. Additionally, the collection offers statement jewelry, including gold textured rings and bracelets, gold pendant choker necklaces, and chic sunglasses.
The 12th Tribe x Lauren Wolfe collection offers apparel priced between $48 and $92, and accessories ranging from $28 to $88 USD, with sizes available from XS to XL. Campaign assets are available HERE.
About 12th Tribe
12th Tribe is a premier women's clothing and accessory brand celebrated for its stylish, versatile, and affordable fashion. Founded by Demi Marchese in 2015, the brand began as a passion project inspired by Marchese's and her friends' tastes. 12th Tribe aims to create a chic, sexy, and comfortable lifestyle for women without breaking the bank. The brand’s mission is to dress women for their favorite memories, offering fully fitted outfits from everyday wear to memorable events, concerts, and travel. Notable celebrity fans of the brand include Paris Hilton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Halsey, Peyton List, and Alex Hall.
Sam Drucker
Pull PR
sam@pull-pr.com