God Bless Bitcoin Film To Be Released for Free July 25th Worldwide

God Bless Bitcoin

The film will premiere on the big screen at the upcoming Bitcoin Convention in Nashville on July 25 and release worldwide for free

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming film God Bless Bitcoin will be made available for free on July 25th, the same day the film premieres at the Bitcoin Convention in Nashville, TN. God Bless Bitcoin asks the timely question: How do we fix our broken money? Through in-depth conversations with bitcoin and interfaith religious leaders, the film exposes the broken, unjust, and immoral nature of our current fiat-based monetary system, one that is intimately connected to the military industrial complex and the propagation of war. The film also shows how and why members of the poor and middle class feel a financial squeeze even when they work hard and lead fiscally responsible lives. God Bless Bitcoin ultimately suggests the ways in which bitcoin can present alternatives to our current system that are more just, equitable, and peaceful.

The film features commentary from renowned experts, including Anthony Pompliano, Cathie D. Wood, Cory Klippsten, Dan Held, David Bailey, Dennis Porter, Dr. Darrell Bock, Fr. Robert Sirico, Hailey Lennon, Harris Irfan, Jeff Booth, John Salley, Mark Cuban, Mark Moss, Mark Yusko, Matthew Roszak, Michael Saylor, Natalie Brunell, Nic Carter,Peter Diamandis, Perianne Boring, Preston Pysh, Rabbi Daniel Lapin, Rabbi Michael Caras, Robert Breedlove, Robert Kennedy Jr, Robert Kiyosaki, Sam Callahan, Scott Snibbe, Stephan Livera, Thomas Lee, Tim Draper, Vikram Rangala, and Warren Davidson.

The mission of the God Bless Bitcoin filmmakers is to spread truth, understanding and hope. The filmmakers are offering the film for free at GodBlessBitcoin.com on July 25th so audiences worldwide will be able to experience this deep dive into the transformative and moral aspects of bitcoin and the impact that this technology can have on the world.

Writers/ Directors/ Lead Executive Producers:

Brian and Kelly Estes

Writer/ Narrator:

Natalie Brunell

Executive Producers:

Perianne Boring and John Salley

Producers:

Michal Siewierski, Ruben Figureres and Miguel Silvera

God Bless Bitcoin Trailer