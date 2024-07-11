Submit Release
Protect Environmental Announces Andrew Beto as its Chief Operating Officer

Protect Environmental Announces Andrew Beto as its Chief Operating Officer

LOUISVILLE, KY., UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protect Environmental, a leading national provider of environmental consulting and construction products and services, today announced Andrew ‘Andy’ Beto as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Andy brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the heating, air conditioning, and plumbing industries, having previously held senior operating roles with prominent brands such as Roto-Rooter, Service Experts, ARS/Rescue Rooter, and HomeServe USA.

"Andy’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership abilities make him a perfect fit for our team," said Kyle Hoylman, chief executive officer of Protect Environmental. "We are excited to welcome him to Team Green and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to enhance our operational efficiency and expand our service offerings."

Andy brings a proven track record in delivering superior performance by building and leading dynamic management teams that drive organic growth and produce satisfied customers. In his role of COO, Andy will be responsible for leading the operations of the company in building and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments in the communities the company serves.

"I’m looking forward to joining Protect Environmental and contributing to its mission of creating safer and healthier indoor environments," said Andy Beto. "As a native Kentuckian, I am proud to work for a company based in the Bluegrass State, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Protect Environmental to drive operational excellence and achieve our strategic goals."

About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 38 years and more than 250,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-221-3373 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com.

