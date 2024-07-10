Submit Release
Bull trout conservation in Hells Canyon

Recent genetic work done by Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Power Company revealed two important findings. First, bull trout from above Hells Canyon dam were most similar to bull trout from the Imnaha River relative to other downstream populations like the Grande Ronde River or Little Salmon River. Second, almost all migratory bull trout captured below Hells Canyon Dam were assigned to the Imnaha River. These findings suggest that if migratory bull trout were transported above the dam, they would be a “good genetic match” for upstream populations. If the installation and operation of a fish passage facility at Hells Canyon Dam goes as planned, this means that resident populations of bull trout upstream of the dam could be reconnected with their migratory relatives and be more resilient moving forward.

