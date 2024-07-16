New Stock Alert: APG's White Ribbed Trigger Sprayer Now Available for Quick Dispatch in the USA
Our immediate pickup option ensures that our clients can continue their production schedules without delay.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG) is excited to announce the immediate availability of our 28/410 White Ribbed Trigger Sprayer for pickup in the USA.
This high-demand product is now in stock and ready for dispatch to meet the urgent needs of our clients in the beauty and personal care sectors.
The 28/410 White Ribbed Trigger Sprayer is designed for efficiency and reliability, featuring:
Closure finish: Ribbed
Closure size: 28mm
Closure height: 410
Nozzle: Regular
Spray Option: Spray/off/spray/off
Trigger: Regular flat
Output: 1.2cc
Spring/Ball material: POM
Dip tube material: PP with Notch cut
Gasket material: PE/Foam with 1.2mm thickness
"We understand the critical need for reliable packaging components in the cosmetic manufacturing industry," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "Our immediate pickup option ensures that our clients can continue their production schedules without delay."
APG, founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has solidified our position in the market.
"Our clients demand the best, and we deliver," stated Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "This immediate availability underscores our dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our partners in private label cosmetics and contract manufacturing."
APG prides itself on its sustainable, eco-friendly practices and its status as a women-owned business. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, we are well-equipped to handle orders of all sizes.
For more information or to place an order, please visit our website at https://apackaginggroup.com or email us at sales@apackaginggroup.com. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your supply of the 28/410 White Ribbed Trigger Sprayer today!
